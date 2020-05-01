Esports
Esports
R
Esports
IndyCar Open Wheel 250
03 Apr
-
03 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IndyCar Esports: Barber
04 Apr
-
04 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 3
05 Apr
-
05 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 2: Zolder
09 Apr
-
09 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
MotoGP Virtual Race
12 Apr
-
12 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Esports / Preview

Formula E's Race at Home Challenge gears up for Round 2

shares
comments
Formula E's Race at Home Challenge gears up for Round 2
May 1, 2020, 4:15 PM

BMW Andretti driver Maximilian Guenther established an early Esports points lead over his Formula E rivals with victory in the first championship round of the Race at Home Challenge.

The series was launched in partnership with Motorsport Games in an effort to fill the current coronavirus-enforced pause on the racing season.

Around a virtual Monaco FE circuit, Guenther scored a composed win in the pre-season test race ahead of Mercedes competitor Stoffel Vandoorne. But the Belgian fought back during the first of eight points-paying round last weekend in Hong Kong, where Vandoorne snared pole position and led the opening lap comfortably.

He looked odds on for the win, until he tagged a barrier and dropped to sixth - while Guenther inherited the lead and held off Nick Cassidy to the flag.

Cassidy, the reigning Super Formula champion, will not take the challenge to Guenther again, however, as Envision Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird makes his sim racing debut.

Bird, a winner in every season of FE to date, has been helped by FE to install a 150-metre ethernet cable in his home and now has the internet capabilities to compete.

In doing so, he rounds out the full 24-driver Formula E line-up, making the Race at Home Challenge the single biggest Esports championship supported by official series drivers.

Speaking in the pre-race online press conference, Bird said: “I’m really excited to join everybody else, I felt a little bit left out!

“I can’t wait to go racing this weekend. I’ve been spending a lot of time on the simulator trying to improve, trying to find lap time.

“I seem to be closer to where the pace is, so I’m optimistic I can do OK. I seem to be more consistent and quicker, which is great.”

Preparation has been fierce for each race - double FE champion Jean-Eric Vergne and his DS Techeetah team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa, currently leading the 2019-20 points - were swapping set-ups ahead of Hong Kong when both guest starred on Autosport’s dedicated Formula E podcast Current Affairs.

But the real-life reference points have been partially reset for round two this weekend as the field will compete on an all-new circuit.

Rather than use a pre-existing FE track on the rFactor 2 videogame, the race will take place on a computer-generated layout set in Jersey City - near to the real-life New York E-Prix venue in Brooklyn.

The next race (Saturday 2 May) is available to watch on the Formula E website, as well as Motorsport.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch with the stream starting at 1530 BST.

The Race at Home Challenge runs in support of UNICEF, to support families and children affected by the coronavirus through the closure of schools and losses of income.

As well as the main race for the official championship drivers, the Race at Home Challenge also encompasses a grid for the best of the sim racing world.

The champion after eight races will win a real-life test in a Gen2 FE car later this year.

Related video

Next article
eNASCAR series could conclude with North Wilkesboro finale

Previous article

eNASCAR series could conclude with North Wilkesboro finale
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E , Esports

Race hub

ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona

ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona

30 Apr - 30 Apr
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Race
Wed 29 Apr
Thu 30 Apr
15:00
00:00

Trending

1
Formula 1

Senna had Williams contract ready to sign for 1992

2
Esports

Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's Esports hack

3
Formula 1

FIA visited Racing Point factory to check 'pink Mercedes'

4
Esports

eNASCAR series could conclude with North Wilkesboro finale

38m
5
Formula 1

F1 outlines 'biosphere' plan to get season underway

Latest videos

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 2 Highlights 01:41
Esports

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 2 Highlights

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 1 Mayhem 01:02
Esports

ARG eSports Cup - Round 5 Race 1 Mayhem

Live: DTM Allstars Challenge - 1992 DTM cars 00:00
Esports

Live: DTM Allstars Challenge - 1992 DTM cars

Livestream: Montalegre RX Esports Invitational 00:00
Esports

Livestream: Montalegre RX Esports Invitational

Watkins Glen Setup Secrets – Xbox – Diego Alvarado 01:23
Esports

Watkins Glen Setup Secrets – Xbox – Diego Alvarado

Latest news

Formula E's Race at Home Challenge gears up for Round 2
eSpt

Formula E's Race at Home Challenge gears up for Round 2

eNASCAR series could conclude with North Wilkesboro finale
eSpt

eNASCAR series could conclude with North Wilkesboro finale

Supercars cuts Nurburgring from next Eseries round
eSpt

Supercars cuts Nurburgring from next Eseries round

Doohan to race in Supercars Eseries
eSpt

Doohan to race in Supercars Eseries

Norris joins eight 500 winners for Indy 175 Esports race
eSpt

Norris joins eight 500 winners for Indy 175 Esports race

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.