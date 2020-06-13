Alonso explains reason behind Virtual Le Mans retirement

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 2
15 Apr
-
15 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
IMSA iRacing Pro Series: Laguna Seca
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 3: Watkins Glen
16 Apr
-
16 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Home Challenge pre-season test
18 Apr
-
18 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 4
19 Apr
-
19 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in progress . . .
Esports / Breaking news

Alonso explains reason behind Virtual Le Mans retirement

Alonso explains reason behind Virtual Le Mans retirement
Jun 13, 2020, 5:14 PM

The Le Mans Virtual entry of former Formula 1 stars Fernando Alonso and Rubens Barrichello has retired after what Alonso called “a combination between human error and a game glitch”.

The FA/RB AllInSports #14 entry – which the ex-F1 drivers are sharing with sim racers Olli Pahkala and Jarl Teien – had stopped out on track on the entry to the Mulsanne corner shortly after Alonso entered the pits during the early running of the race, which is a collaboration between the World Endurance Championship, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and Motorsport Games.

Alonso explained in a video posted on Twitter that as he was travelling down the pitlane, the car was hit with a penalty for an incident he had had with the #94 Porsche being driven by Simona de Silvestro.

This meant he was unable to take on fuel as the software directed his car to serve its penalty without being serviced, which led to his on-track stoppage.

“So, here we are - not the [Le Mans] 24 Hours Virtual that we were hoping for,” Alonso said.

“A combination between human error and a game glitch put us in a bad situation.

“I think the race directors gave us a penalty when we were on the pitlane, which is a little bit unusual, and the game doesn’t allow you to block that penalty – to serve it a lap later, at least to put [in] fuel.

“So it serves the penalty but doesn’t put [in] any fuel or tyres, so we didn’t have fuel for the following lap.

“That glitch and probably that penalty when we were on the pitlane was not expected for anyone.

“Unfortunately not the race we were hoping for, and we did I think good preparations, so we will have fun on the next one - on the next 24.

“Let’s see if we can choose another race soon with this super team and let’s enjoy.”

The Max Verstappen/Lando Norris #20 Team Redline car led the race by nearly 30 seconds approaching the end of the fourth hour, with the McLaren F1 driver at the wheel.

Motorsport.tv and Motorsport.com are streaming the entire event, with coverage starting from 1:30pm BST on Saturday. There will also be full coverage of all the action and updates across the Motorsport Network's websites and social media accounts

Watch the race live...

Alonso/Barrichello suffer early setbacks in Virtual Le Mans

Alonso/Barrichello suffer early setbacks in Virtual Le Mans
