© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Formula E / Paris E-prix / Breaking news

Wehrlein stripped of Paris E-Prix pole

Wehrlein stripped of Paris E-Prix pole
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas
1h ago

Mahindra driver Pascal Wehrlein has been stripped of his Paris E-Prix pole position due to a tyre pressure infringement, meaning Oliver Rowland will start at the head of the grid.

Nissan e.dams now locks out the front row of the grid for Saturday's race, with Rowland starting on pole ahead of Sebastien Buemi. 

Wehrlein and Mahindra teammate Jerome d'Ambrosio were the only machines not to be cleared from parc ferme, with an FIA document later stating that the disqualification of both cars was due to "non-respect of the minimum tyre pressure" rule. 

It means Wehrlein now starts 22nd behind d'Ambrosio with the two Mahindras placed behind Dragon Racing's Jose Maria Lopez, who failed to set a time within 107 percent.

According to an FIA bulletin, the tyre pressures on the two Mahindra cars were "measured twice after qualifying and once after Super Pole and [were] between 1.48 and 1.56-bar instead of a minimum of 1.60-bar".

The statement continued: "Even under consideration of the outside temperature of the track and the time the car has been checked after arrival in the pitlane, the tyre pressure was not in compliance with the Michelin Pilot Sport Tyre working range."

Mahinda team manager Joan Orus explained that cause of Mahindra's infringement related to team squad's tyre pressure calibration tool.

He told Motorsport.com: "We have done a mistake. The tools that we are using to check the tyre pressure seems [to be] wrong – maybe not good calibration.

"[It’s] probably worse when it is cold like today. There is a big gap between the official one and the tool that we use to measure the tyre pressure.

"Clearly for us, everything [was] OK and [with] the regulations, but 0.04 [under] than the official one. So we are completely out of the rules because our tools were not correct."

Revised Paris E-Prix starting grid:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland Japan Nissan e.dams 1'00.535  
2 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi Japan Nissan e.dams 1'00.768 0.233
3 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'00.793 0.258
4 19 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 1'01.217 0.682
5 6 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Dragon Racing 1'00.719 0.184
6 36 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 1'00.738 0.203
7 66 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 1'00.739 0.204
8 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'00.761 0.226
9 8 France Tom Dillmann United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'00.784 0.249
10 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'00.801 0.266
11 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'00.876 0.341
12 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'00.886 0.351
13 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'00.928 0.393
14 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 1'00.952 0.417
15 3 United Kingdom Alex Lynn United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'01.012 0.477
16 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 1'01.037 0.502
17 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett Germany HWA AG 1'01.135 0.600
18 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'01.243 0.708
19 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany HWA AG 1'01.471 0.936
20 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 1'07.494 6.959
21 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing    
22 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing    
View full results
Series Formula E
Event Paris E-prix
Drivers Pascal Wehrlein
Teams Mahindra Racing
Author Tom Errington
