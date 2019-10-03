Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Hong Kong E-prix
28 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
29 May
-
30 May
Next event in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
19 Jun
-
20 Jun
Next event in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
295 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Venturi switches to Mercedes powertrain, retains drivers

shares
comments
Venturi switches to Mercedes powertrain, retains drivers
By:
Oct 3, 2019, 12:10 PM

The Venturi Formula E squad will run as a customer Mercedes operation for the 2019/20 season and will retain its line-up of ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa and Edoardo Mortara.

Venturi, which previously had a technical partnership with Mercedes-affiliate HWA and supplied that operation’s FE team with powertrains last season, will use the same technology that will power Mercedes’ Silver Arrow 01 package and has been developed by its Brixworth High Performance Powertrains division.

This means using the same inverter, motor, rear axle components and energy management software, as well as Mercedes’ cooling system, rear frame, rear suspension, dampers, software, onboard electronics and wiring looms.

Venturi and Mercedes have also co-operated over the manufacturer’s allocation of 15 private pre-season test days.

This meant Mortara shared driver development duties primarily with Mercedes racer Stoffel Vandoorne, and also his 2019/20 teammate Nyck de Vries, 2018/19 HWA FE racer Gary Paffett and Mercedes F1 development driver Esteban Gutierrez.

Susie Wolff, Venturi’s team principal, explained that the switch to becoming a Mercedes customer had been “a primarily a strategic decision from Gildo [Pastor, Venturi president]”  who “recognised in season four [2016/17] that the competition was getting higher and higher in Formula E and he wanted to align himself with a manufacturer”.

“I came on-board and it was then clear that we would align ourselves with Mercedes-Benz,” Wolff continued to Motorsport.com.

“We are a small Monagasque team, but I don’t think the size of a team has a direct relation to performance in Formula E.

“But because of our size it was clear that in order to fight at the front against some of the biggest manufacturers in the world, we would need to align ourselves with a manufacturer.

“And with my relationship [with Mercedes] and Gildo’s strategy it was clear that it was going to be Mercedes-Benz.

“It’s a great decision for the team – it means we can focus on performance and not worry about the development of a powertrain and the supply of a powertrain, which was very demanding last year.”

Wolff explained that by sharing Mercedes’ private testing days – as opposed to taking a set number of days to test separately, which is the approach taken by Audi and Envision Virgin Racing – was taking the customer relationship “one step further”.

“Our number one focus and aim of the pre-season testing was to make sure that the powertrain is ready for race one,” she added.

“And all the testing was focussed on reliability and performance of the powertrain and in order for us to do that in the best way possible it made the most sense to share all the days so that we’d be much more efficient.”

Massa completed the first of his three-year deal with Venturi in 2018/19 and Mortara’s place in the team’s line-up was expected to continue for the upcoming campaign.

Wolff stressed the importance of continuity on the driver front for Venturi, which took its first FE victory when Mortara was promoted from second place in Hong Kong last season following Virgin driver Sam Bird’s post-race penalty.

“Because of the decision already being made that we were switching to customer status, the development tailed off towards the end of the year [and] we were unable to keep up with the other teams as the season progressed,” she said.

“So that made it difficult for the drivers in the second half of the season.

“But I think we showed as a team that if have the right package and we maximise the opportunities and minimise the mistakes we’re capable of racing at the front.” 

Venturi is set to reveal a new livery for 2019/20 "soon", according to a team statement.

Confirmed 2019/20 FE line-up:

Team Drivers
Nissan e.dams

Switzerland Sebastien Buemi

United Kingdom Oliver Rowland
Audi

Brazil Lucas di Grassi

Germany Daniel Abt
Mahindra

Belgium Jerome d'Ambrosio

Germany Pascal Wehrlein
Envision Virgin Racing

United Kingdom Sam Bird

Netherlands Robin Frijns
DS Techeetah

France Jean-Eric Vergne

Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
Dragon

New Zealand Brendon Hartley

Switzerland Nico Muller
Jaguar

New Zealand Mitch Evans

United Kingdom James Calado
NIO

TBA

TBA
Venturi

Brazil Felipe Massa

Italy Edoardo Mortara
BMW Andretti

Germany Maximilian Gunther

TBA
Mercedes

Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne

Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Porsche

Germany Andre Lotterer

Switzerland Neel Jani
Next article
Calado completes Jaguar's Formula E line-up

Previous article

Calado completes Jaguar's Formula E line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Felipe Massa Shop Now , Edoardo Mortara
Teams Venturi
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Who is the most underrated driver ? 00:58
Formula E

Who is the most underrated driver ?

Who is the funniest driver ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the funniest driver ?

Latest news

Venturi switches to Mercedes powertrain, retains drivers
FE

Venturi switches to Mercedes powertrain, retains drivers

Calado completes Jaguar's Formula E line-up
FE

Calado completes Jaguar's Formula E line-up

De Silvestro lands Porsche Formula E role
FE

De Silvestro lands Porsche Formula E role

The key player to lead Jaguar away from its "dark moments"
FE

The key player to lead Jaguar away from its "dark moments"

Jaguar retains Evans for 2019/20 Formula E season
FE

Jaguar retains Evans for 2019/20 Formula E season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.