Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Vandoorne: Future Mercedes Formula E drive a "target"

shares
comments
Vandoorne: Future Mercedes Formula E drive a
By: Alex Kalinauckas
35m ago

Stoffel Vandoorne says a 2019/20 Mercedes Formula E drive is a "target" for him to secure during his first season racing in the electric championship with the manufacturer's HWA affiliate.

HWA has entered FE as a customer Venturi outfit for season five, with Vandoorne also making his debut in the series after losing his McLaren Formula 1 drive.

Mercedes will take HWA's slot on the FE grid in season six and Vandoorne, who completed the first two days of 2018/19 pre-season testing at Valencia this week before leaving early to take part in this weekend's US Grand Prix, said he wants to be a part of the team's future evolution.

"We'll see, [but] yeah, that's definitely the target," he told Motorsport.com

"With this team I think for the future there is huge potential so you know it's good to join them now to be there at the start and hopefully I can give them the experience they need to develop and I would like to be part of that.

Due to his FE's squad's ties with Mercedes – it was also the manufacturer's motorsport boss Toto Wolff who recommended he consider joining the HWA project - Vandoorne retains a link to an F1 programme.

When asked if he would like to be in the frame for a Mercedes F1 drive in the future, Vandoorne said: "I mean my main focus will be Formula E – that's for sure, this is where I will be racing the next season and where I want to put all my focus as well – but at the same time who knows?

"It's a bit too early, I think maybe in some way I could still be involved with Formula 1, but how that will be, at this time I can't really tell you."

Vandoorne explained that he views his switch to FE as a long-term development for his career.

"I am [in FE for the long-term], and when I signed up with HWA, I knew that this team has a lot of talents," he said.

"They've obviously proved that in the different series they've been competing in in the past, just last week they won the DTM championship, and also knowing what is going to happen in the future with this team, there is huge potential here – so that's definitely something I'm looking forward too.

"There's a lot of drivers that combine different programmes – [my] main priority will be Formula E and so far there's not been really anything coming up for a second programme, but who knows?

"Now everyone kind of knows what I'm doing and we'll see whatever other opportunities come up."

Next Formula E article
Sims keeps BMW on top in Valencia Formula E test

Previous article

Sims keeps BMW on top in Valencia Formula E test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Stoffel Vandoorne
Author Alex Kalinauckas
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Alonso never wanted 2019 McLaren IndyCar season
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso never wanted 2019 McLaren IndyCar season

1h ago
US GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane Article
Formula 1

US GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane

FIA now accepts Magnussen block was too late Article
Formula 1

FIA now accepts Magnussen block was too late

News in depth
Vandoorne: Future Mercedes Formula E drive a
Formula E

Vandoorne: Future Mercedes Formula E drive a "target"

Sims keeps BMW on top in Valencia Formula E test
Formula E

Sims keeps BMW on top in Valencia Formula E test

FE will not give best efficiency point in season five
Formula E

FE will not give best efficiency point in season five

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.