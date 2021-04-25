Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"
Formula E / News

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race

By:

Formula E and the FIA came close to the second Valencia E-Prix also being marred by mass retirements from cars running out of useable energy on the last lap.

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race

The Saturday round drew widespread criticism when only nine of the 24 drivers were classified, and a further five cars were disqualified for exceeding energy limits.

Teams have referred to the race as the electric championship ’s ‘2005 Indianapolis Grand Prix’ moment in circumstances FIA Formula E director Frederic Bertrand said he hoped “will never happen again.”

Read Also:

But Motorsport.com has learned that the Sunday race came close to a similar outcome had it not been for a late strategy call from BMW Andretti and rookie season race winner Jake Dennis. With Norman Nato – second on the road but carrying a five-second time penalty for tagging Alex Lynn – holding off Andre Lotterer, Dennis was instructed to slow the pace.

This meant he crossed the timing line one second after the 45-minute race timer elapsed to leave only a one-lap sprint to the finish. Had he been marginally quicker and created a two-lap climax then multiple cars would again have maxed out on useable energy.

Asked if the more refined Sunday race had work to restore credibility for Formula E, Audi driver Lucas di Grassi told Motorsport.com: “Formula E is credible, everything is working. It was just an outlier that happened once every 1000 races. The bad thing is that people focus on that.

Jake Dennis, BMW i Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21, Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro

Jake Dennis, BMW i Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21, Alex Lynn, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Today was more a normal race, although if Jake had crossed the line within like half a second, half of the field would also not have had the energy. So, it was again the same scenario. But at this time, the leader played it right.”

Jaguar Racing team director James Barclay corroborated the 2016-17 champion’s statement, adding: “Absolutely [there could have been a similar situation]. It was a very late call from BMW. We spotted a risk.

“We were very conservative at one point. Today could have been [similar]. If [Jake] had have gone one lap longer, potentially a number of cars were in trouble.”

Asked why energy levels had been so marginal in the Sunday race despite extensive preparation in simulators, Barclay added: “On the day, you don’t actually know what that person is going to do. Early in the race, we say what we think it's going to be - ‘this many laps’.

“You have to constantly monitor that. But you don't know what the leader is going to do. A lot of cars are in the leader’s hands. Today, I would say yes it was marginal.

“When you sit back, a lot of things fell in the favour of the leader today. Actually, he didn’t need to push that one lap longer. He could shorten the race.

“[With the penalty for Nato] he wasn’t going to defend from behind.”

shares
comments

Related video

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"

Previous article

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
IndyCar

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta dominates for fourth career win

1h
2
Vintage

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

5h
3
Formula 1

Allison didn’t want to become ‘old embarrassment’ for Mercedes

2h
4
Formula 1

Brivio: Team radio biggest difference between F1 and MotoGP

8h
5
Formula E

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race

58min
Latest news
FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race
Formula E

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race

58m
Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"
Formula E

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"

3h
Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead
Video Inside
Formula E

Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead

4h
Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW
Video Inside
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW

6h
Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

10h
Latest videos
Formula E: Dennis wins in Valenica 00:48
Formula E
4h

Formula E: Dennis wins in Valenica

Formula E: Dennis on pole at Valencia for race 2 00:30
Formula E
7h

Formula E: Dennis on pole at Valencia for race 2

Jaguar Racing | Race Week VLOG | Valencia E-Prix 04:31
Formula E
11h

Jaguar Racing | Race Week VLOG | Valencia E-Prix

de Vries: Formula E not at fault for Valencia chaos 00:26
Formula E
12h

de Vries: Formula E not at fault for Valencia chaos

Formula E nail biter in Valencia 04:08
Formula E
Apr 24, 2021

Formula E nail biter in Valencia

More from
Matt Kew
Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW Valencia E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E / Race report

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track Valencia E-Prix II
Formula E / Qualifying report

Valencia E-Prix: Dennis puts BMW on pole on drying track

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime
Formula E / Special feature

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
12h
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021

Trending Today

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta dominates for fourth career win
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

St. Pete IndyCar: Herta dominates for fourth career win

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari
Vintage Vintage / News

Alesi taken out at Monaco Historic GP while leading in Ferrari

Allison didn’t want to become ‘old embarrassment’ for Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Allison didn’t want to become ‘old embarrassment’ for Mercedes

Logano 'happy to be alive' after airborne crash at Talladega
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Logano 'happy to be alive' after airborne crash at Talladega

Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Is Miami the breakthrough deal that F1 needs in the USA?

Brivio: Team radio biggest difference between F1 and MotoGP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Brivio: Team radio biggest difference between F1 and MotoGP

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race
Formula E Formula E / News

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash
Video Inside
WRC WRC / News

Toyota praises Ogier for "professional" drive after Croatia crash

Latest news

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race
Formula E Formula E / News

FE close to mass retirement repeat in second Valencia race

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"
Formula E Formula E / News

Lynn: Nato shunt shows FE "can bite you in the arse"

Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E / News

Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold Valencia FE lead

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Valencia E-Prix: Rookie Dennis scores lights-to-flag win for BMW

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.