Previous
Formula E / Testing report

BMW rookie Sims leads opening day of Formula E testing

BMW rookie Sims leads opening day of Formula E testing
By: Alex Kalinauckas
33m ago

BMW driver Alexander Sims topped the times on the first day of Formula E 2018/19 pre-season testing at Valencia.

Sims, who will make his FE debut in the upcoming campaign, also topped the morning session at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with a time of 1m17.567s.

But towards the end of the afternoon running, Sims moved back to the top of the overall timesheets with a 1m17.553s, as the majority of the drivers improved their best times in the second half of the day.

Andre Lotterer ended the day with the second-fastest time – a 1m17.654s, which put him 0.101s adrift of Sims.

Antonio Felix da Costa finished the day in the third place after ending the morning session as the second-fastest driver behind his BMW teammate by 0.167s.

Audi pair Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt both spent the morning session completing shorter runs and ended the day fourth and fifth overall.

Jerome D’Ambrosio, only announced as a Mahindra Racing driver on Tuesday morning, was sixth for his new squad, one spot ahead of reigning FE champion Jean-Eric Vergne, who was one of only three drivers that drove in both sessions not to go quicker in the afternoon.

Sebastien Buemi finished the day with the eighth fastest time, 0.547s slower than Sims. The Nissan e.DAMS driver also completed 16 laps in Alexander Albon’s car during the afternoon running.

Jose Maria Lopez was ninth for Dragon Racing, with FE newcomer Felipe Massa rounding out the top 10 for Venturi.

Felipe Massa, Venturi Formula E

Felipe Massa, Venturi Formula E
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Nelson Piquet Jr., Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 3

Nelson Piquet Jr., Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-Type 3
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Gary Paffett, HWA Racelab, VFE-05, is recovered by the marshals.

Gary Paffett, HWA Racelab, VFE-05, is recovered by the marshals.
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Jose Maria Lopez, Dragon Racing

Jose Maria Lopez, Dragon Racing
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing

Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Antonio Felix da Costa, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.1

Antonio Felix da Costa, BMW I Andretti Motorsports, BMW iFE.1
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams

Sébastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Felipe Massa, Venturi Formula E

Felipe Massa, Venturi Formula E
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Stoffel Vandoorne, HWA Racelab

Stoffel Vandoorne, HWA Racelab
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

Lucas di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE05

Lucas di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE05
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Andre Lotterer, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19

Andre Lotterer, DS TECHEETAH, DS E-Tense FE19
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Felipe Massa, Venturi Formula E

Felipe Massa, Venturi Formula E
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Tom Dillman, NIO Formula E Team, NIO Sport 004

Tom Dillman, NIO Formula E Team, NIO Sport 004
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Sam Bird, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05

Sam Bird, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE05
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing

Jérôme d'Ambrosio, Mahindra Racing
Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

Long-time season four title contender Sam Bird was the highest-placed Virgin Racing driver in 11th, with his new teammate Robin Frijns ending up in 14th place.

Ex-Formula 1 racer Pascal Wehrlein was 13th.

Mitch Evans, like his Jaguar teammate Nelson Piquet Jr, also set his fastest time of the day in the morning session – and they ended up 16th and 20th fastest overall, with the latter completing a mammoth 27-lap stint just before the lunchbreak.

Evans also lost a significant chunk of his morning running due to a battery change.

Newly-crowned DTM champion and HWA driver Gary Paffett caused the first of two red flags of the day when he slid into the tight chicane that has been built three-quarters of the way down the start/finish straight to simulate the tighter confines of regular FE circuits.

The crash occurred with just over an hour of the morning session remaining, with Paffett rejoining in the afternoon after his car had been repaired to set the day’s 18th quickest time.

Paffett’s HWA teammate Stoffel Vandoorne was 19th fastest, 3.47s slower than Sims, but did not complete a lap in the afternoon session.

Maximilian Gunther was the slowest driver to set a timed lap, with Albon and Antonio Fuoco, who is sharing the #6 Dragon Racing car with Gunther this week, not setting a time all day.

The brief second red flag period occurred mid-way through the afternoon running to secure a loose part of the chicane tyre wall.

Stoffel Vandoorne, HWA Racelab, VFE-05

Stoffel Vandoorne, HWA Racelab, VFE-05

Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images

The new tech headache Formula E teams must solve

The new tech headache Formula E teams must solve
