Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Formula E / Santiago E-prix / Practice report

Santiago E-Prix: Lopez tops practice for Dragon

shares
comments
Santiago E-Prix: Lopez tops practice for Dragon
By: Alex Kalinauckas
1h ago

Dragon Racing driver Jose Maria Lopez set the fastest time across the two free practice sessions for ABB FIA Formula E’s second visit to Santiago.

At a new 1.45-mile track set entirely within the city’s Park O’Higgins, scorching heat is set to be a key factor in the outcome of the race - as FP1 had got underway at 8am with the temperature already at 24.5 degrees.

Audi’s Lucas di Grassi topped that session - which was disrupted by a big crash for Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi - with a best time of 1m08.630s.

Virgin Racing pair Sam Bird and Robin Frijns each took a turn at the top spot during the shorter second session – which peaked at 28.4 degrees – with the latter holding the benchmark time for much of FP2.

But during a string of fastest laps set on full power late on during the 30-minute session, Lopez rose to the top of the times with a 1m08.194s.

He looked set to improve again with his final lap of FP2 with fastest sectors in the opening two thirds of the track before fading significantly during the final sector.

Frijns ended up second with his own best full-power effort – a 1m08.260s – coming during the flurry of fast times.

Di Grassi put himself third late on to split the Virgin drivers, with Bird ending up fourth as a result.

Pascal Wehrlein, who looked to be grappling with a sliding car throughout much of the early running, claimed fifth place for Mahindra Racing.

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans twice brushed the barrier at the exit of the Turn 12 left-hander, but did not cause visible damage to his machine and he ended up sixth.

Championship leader Jerome d’Ambrosio was seventh quickest in FP2, ahead of Alexander Sims, Oliver Rowland and Antonio Felix da Costa in the second BMW Andretti car.

Read Also:

Daniel Abt finished 11th ahead of DS Techeetah pair Jean-Eric Vergne, who locked up at the final hairpin mid-way through the second session, and Andre Lotterer.

Lotterer glanced the wall on the exit of the tight Turn 7 right-hander, which feeds onto the long curved section of the track, at the start of the final third of FP2 but he was able to continue.

Buemi hit the track at the beginning of FP2 despite missing much of the first session following his heavy crash at Turn 7 during FP1.

The 2015/16 FE champion locked up heavily on the approach to the corner and struck the inside wall with his right-front, which sent him careering into the barriers on the outside with major damage to the right side of his car and this caused a lengthy red flag delay.

But Buemi’s machine was fixed in time for him to go out and set the 15h best time in FP2.

Venturi’s Felipe Massa was another driver struggling with the handling of his car and he had off-track moments at Turn 12 and the final corner on his way to 16th in FP2, just ahead of Nelson Piquet Jr (Jaguar) and HWA racer Stoffel Vandoorne.

FP1 results

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 25 1'08.630  
2 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 25 1'08.776 0.146
3 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 24 1'08.988 0.358
4 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 26 1'09.059 0.429
5 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 29 1'09.135 0.505
6 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 27 1'09.475 0.845
7 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey China NIO Formula E Team 30 1'09.487 0.857
8 36 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 28 1'09.528 0.898
9 66 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 26 1'09.563 0.933
10 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 28 1'09.583 0.953
11 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 25 1'09.597 0.967
12 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 28 1'09.700 1.070
13 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 24 1'09.751 1.121
14 19 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 26 1'09.780 1.150
15 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett HWA Racelab 27 1'09.875 1.245
16 3 Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr. United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 23 1'09.991 1.361
17 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 26 1'10.017 1.387
18 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 18 1'10.305 1.675
19 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne HWA Racelab 26 1'10.309 1.679
20 6 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Dragon Racing 20 1'10.349 1.719
21 8 France Tom Dillmann China NIO Formula E Team 30 1'10.350 1.720
22 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 5 1'13.891 5.261

FP2 results

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 19 1'08.194  
2 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 16 1'08.260 0.066
3 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 16 1'08.299 0.105
4 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 16 1'08.341 0.147
5 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 15 1'08.442 0.248
6 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 15 1'08.456 0.262
7 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 15 1'08.533 0.339
8 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 15 1'08.660 0.466
9 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 14 1'08.684 0.490
10 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 13 1'08.755 0.561
11 66 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 16 1'08.781 0.587
12 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey China NIO Formula E Team 14 1'08.823 0.629
13 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 14 1'08.833 0.639
14 36 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 18 1'08.856 0.662
15 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 21 1'08.892 0.698
16 19 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 17 1'08.896 0.702
17 3 Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr. United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 16 1'08.921 0.727
18 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne HWA Racelab 18 1'09.299 1.105
19 6 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Dragon Racing 19 1'09.799 1.605
20 8 France Tom Dillmann China NIO Formula E Team 10 1'10.441 2.247
21 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett HWA Racelab 17 1'10.550 2.356
22 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 17 1'10.558 2.364
Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Santiago E-prix
Drivers Jose Maria Lopez , Lucas di Grassi , Robin Frijns
Teams Dragon Racing
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Red zone: trending stories

Preview: Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, car by car Daytona 24
IMSA / Preview

Preview: Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, car by car

17h ago
Hulkenberg would win Article
Formula 1

Hulkenberg would win "straight away" at top F1 team - Sainz

Smith: Test rider mindset Article
MotoGP

Smith: Test rider mindset "out the window" for Aprilia races

Latest videos
Does BMW need FE team orders? 10:55
Formula E

Does BMW need FE team orders?

Jan 23, 2019
10:32
Formula E

"Attack mode feels very Formula E"

Jan 22, 2019

News in depth
Why Santiago will be toughest test for Gen2 cars
Formula E

Why Santiago will be toughest test for Gen2 cars

Santiago E-Prix: Lopez tops practice for Dragon
Formula E

Santiago E-Prix: Lopez tops practice for Dragon

BMW duo free to race despite Marrakesh clash
Formula E

BMW duo free to race despite Marrakesh clash

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.