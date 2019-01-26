Santiago E-Prix: Di Grassi stripped of pole, starts last

Audi confirmed di Grassi was excluded from qualifying due to an infraction of the slow in-lap procedure after his group qualifying run. Later, he went on to top the Super Pole session.

Di Grassi was placed under investigation for a suspected technical infringement following his run in the second group in the first phase of qualifying.

The rule in question relates to Article 27.9 of FE’s sporting regulations relating to brake usage and has only been implemented ahead of this weekend’s race following a request from FE supplier Spark.

All drivers are now required to brake at the same level on their in-laps as they would during a hot lap in group qualifying.

Motorsport.com understands that heavy braking on the in-lap could be related to keeping tyre pressures up ahead of superpole – but there is no suggestion that is what di Grassi was doing at this stage.

The rule has been brought in on safety grounds and all teams were informed of the change ahead of the race.

An FIA bulletin explaining the decision read: “The driver used more brakes in the "inlap" during qualifying then in the flying lap without any reason.

“The superpole time has to be cancelled in the consequence of the cancellation of the qualifying times.

“The driver is permitted to start the race from the back of the grid.”