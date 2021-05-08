Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa on pole, top four separated by 0.059s
Formula E / Monaco E-Prix News

Rowland brands Monaco FE lap deletion "a complete joke"

By:

Oliver Rowland has branded the deletion of his Monaco Formula E qualifying time “another mess” and “a complete joke” after the Nissan e.dams driver failed to leave the pitlane in time. 

Rowland brands Monaco FE lap deletion "a complete joke"

Rowland progressed into the top-six shootout for pole from a group two run aboard the brand-new Nissan IM02 machine homologated in time for the race in the principality.

This came after protracted production delays, which meant it could not make its debut in Rome - the first race after the new homologation window came into effect - as originally planned. 

While Rowland went on to post a 1m31.547s flying lap, which would have put him fourth on the grid, he was later thrown out of the session for leaving the pitlane too late. 

According to Article 33.6 a) of the Formula E Sporting Regulations, from the when the superpole session starts drivers only have 30 seconds to leave the pitlane. 

However, Rowland was found to have crossed the line after the light changed to red. 

An FIA decision read: “the driver left the pitlane for his superpole lap not in the mandatory time window.” 

Read Also:

But Rowland hit out at the decision, saying the call for drivers to prepare to leave the garage came too late.  

This followed immediately after the group four qualifying session, which was red flagged when Sergio Sette Camara spun his Dragon Penske Autosport machine into the wall. 

The impeded Sebastien Buemi and Tom Blomqvist – behind Sette Camara on track – were able to then set fresh lap times albeit on slower hot tyres. 

Rowland reckoned the decision to start superpole after this red flag had not left enough time to get into the car. 

He said: “Well, obviously the fourth session was red flagged so the session was delayed. 

“They said at 1238 the session would start at 1239, but they don’t accept that a driver needs to get in their car so we were late out.  

“Once again, it’s another mess, to be honest.  I don’t understand why they have to start the session with 40 seconds to go. It’s a complete joke. 

“I’m a bit disappointed. The problem is, you don’t know you’re in the session and then they give you 1m20s to get in the car. It’s impossible.”  

Rowland was also notably given a drivethrough while leading in Rome for power overuse. 

He was also running in third in Valencia when the late FIA call to reduce useable energy limits led to mass overconsuming for which Rowland was disqualified along with four others.   

shares
comments

Related video

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa on pole, top four separated by 0.059s

Previous article

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa on pole, top four separated by 0.059s
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Monaco E-Prix
Drivers Oliver Rowland
Teams Nissan e.dams
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

4h
2
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020

2h
4
Formula 1

Formula 1 encouraging teams to look at American drivers

23min
5
Formula 1

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

4h
Latest news
Rowland brands Monaco FE lap deletion "a complete joke"
Formula E

Rowland brands Monaco FE lap deletion "a complete joke"

36m
Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa on pole, top four separated by 0.059s
Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa on pole, top four separated by 0.059s

1h
Monaco E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice
Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice

3h
Formula E makes more changes to Monaco track layout
Formula E

Formula E makes more changes to Monaco track layout

20h
Susie Wolff got "weird texts" about controversial Valencia race
Formula E

Susie Wolff got "weird texts" about controversial Valencia race

21h
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour 01:20
Formula E
8h

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour

Jaguar Racing: Mitch Evans on Monaco E-Prix 00:55
Formula E
8h

Jaguar Racing: Mitch Evans on Monaco E-Prix

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:30
Formula E
9h

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Girls On Track: FIA and Formula E announced a six year extension 00:28
Formula E
17h

Girls On Track: FIA and Formula E announced a six year extension

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the 04:48
Formula E
May 6, 2021

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the "special one"

More from
Matt Kew
Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa on pole, top four separated by 0.059s Monaco E-Prix
Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa on pole, top four separated by 0.059s

Monaco E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice Monaco E-Prix
Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Valencia E-Prix I Prime
Formula E

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

More from
Oliver Rowland
Rowland critical of Rome penalty after Cassidy clash Rome E-Prix II
Formula E

Rowland critical of Rome penalty after Cassidy clash

Nissan retains Buemi, Rowland for 2021 Formula E season
Formula E

Nissan retains Buemi, Rowland for 2021 Formula E season

The self-confessed nightmare who earned a final F1 shot Prime
Formula 1

The self-confessed nightmare who earned a final F1 shot

More from
Nissan e.dams
Di Grassi calls out Buemi for “incredibly stupid” move in Rome FE Rome E-Prix II
Formula E

Di Grassi calls out Buemi for “incredibly stupid” move in Rome FE

Nissan delays introduction of new Formula E powertrain
Formula E

Nissan delays introduction of new Formula E powertrain

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime
Formula E

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021

Trending Today

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Verstappen outpaces Hamilton in final practice

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team spent over £324m to win in 2020

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

Wolff: Red Bull approached 100 Mercedes F1 engine staff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Red Bull approached 100 Mercedes F1 engine staff

Perez using Verstappen's car set-up to avoid getting "lost"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez using Verstappen's car set-up to avoid getting "lost"

Formula 1 encouraging teams to look at American drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 encouraging teams to look at American drivers

What is behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrades
Formula 1 Formula 1

What is behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrades

Latest news

Rowland brands Monaco FE lap deletion "a complete joke"
Formula E Formula E

Rowland brands Monaco FE lap deletion "a complete joke"

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa on pole, top four separated by 0.059s
Formula E Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa on pole, top four separated by 0.059s

Monaco E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice
Formula E Formula E

Monaco E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in practice

Formula E makes more changes to Monaco track layout
Formula E Formula E

Formula E makes more changes to Monaco track layout

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.