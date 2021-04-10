Rome E-Prix: Second practice cancelled after kerb breakage

The second 30-minute run was red flagged early on as the inside kerb at Turn 12 of the chicane worked itself loose after final hits from Mahindra Racing driver Alex Lynn and Dragon/Penske's Nico Muller.

Drivers were informed by race director Scot Elkins that the session would resume.

But after a 40-minute stoppage, eventually Elkins abandoned the session.

This was chiefly to allow sufficient time for the cars to be recharged in time for the qualifying session an hour later.

It is understood that the kerb will now be removed altogether to leave only the inside wall to define the edge of the circuit at Turn 12.

The extensive delays did however allow Tom Blomqvist and Jake Dennis to get back into their repaired cars after being involved in two red-flag incidents during first practice.

BMW Andretti driver Maximilian Gunther topped the very limited running courtesy of a 1m39.517s laptime, which was 0.8s slower than Lucas di Grassi’s FP1 benchmark.

But Gunther, who failed to finish either race in the Saudi Arabia double-header event, did run 0.192s clear of next-best Nyck de Vries.

That led a Mercedes 2-3 finish ahead of Nissan e.dams runner Oliver Rowland and Dragon Muller.

Both teams were set to debut their new cars for the 2021 season in Rome but delays, with Nissan citing the pandemic as hindering parts supply, means those introductions will be held off until the Monaco E-Prix on 8 May.

With Oliver Turvey and Jean-Eric Vergne on the sidelines for second practice, along with Blomqvist and Dennis initially as a result of the earlier multi-car pile-up, only 20 drivers completed a lap.

Rome E-Prix - FP2 results: