Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix I
05 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix II
06 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
FP1 in
12 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
43 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Berlin ePrix V / Breaking news

Lotterer hits out at Rast’s “touring car” move in Berlin

shares
comments
Lotterer hits out at Rast’s “touring car” move in Berlin
By:
Aug 12, 2020, 8:29 PM

Porsche’s Andre Lotterer has criticised Audi’s two-time DTM champion Rene Rast for his “touring car” move on the final lap of the Berlin Formula E race that cost him a podium finish.

Lotterer was third in the dying stages of the race, which was won by Oliver Rowland for Nissan e.dams, but was in danger of running out of energy in the closing stages.

He staved off the advances of Rast while the Audi driver was running in the higher power attack mode, but then Rast muscled his way through in the second sector on the last tour. The two made repeated contact before Rast closed Lotterer out on the exit of Turn 15 to score his maiden FE podium, having returned to FE for Berlin to replace sacked driver Daniel Abt. 

Lotterer, who finished fourth by 0.3 seconds, said: “I made my way forward [from seventh on the grid] and found a good rhythm. I found myself in third place and going well, but I had to burn a bit of energy to put myself in this position.  

“On the last lap, Rene just drove into me. He put the nose in. Luckily I saw that because if I would have not seen it he would have just sort of spun me around. So maybe [it’s because] he comes from touring cars.  

“Not cool, but he was up on energy so that's what put me vulnerable in the last lap.” 

Read Also:

Rast defended the move – that was ruled a racing incident after a stewards’ investigation – saying he no longer wanted to be a “punching ball” in FE. 

“I knew I had to try something, and I dived in Turn 12,” said Rast. “[Lotterer] didn't expect that there, so he opened up the door, I was on the inside. He had a little bit of contact. In Formula E you have a lot of contact and I learned [that from] the last four races.  

“I was kind of a punching ball for everyone and now I just try to be a bit smart and do the same to the others. After four races now, I knew who's driving fair and hard and who's not. I was kind of a punching ball and had to learn the hard way to drive today.”

Porsche scored its best combined result in its debut FE season as Neel Jani – who is expected to be replaced by former Mahindra Racing driver Pascal Wehrlein next term – finished sixth. 

The 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours winner credited his improved pace on a rebuilt car after the team replaced his tub following a race-four shunt with Sergio Sette Camara. 

Jani maintained his third spot in the opening half of the E-Prix but slipped back after running off-line to gain attack mode and falling behind Alex Lynn and Rast.

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland dominates for Nissan

Previous article

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland dominates for Nissan

Next article

Da Costa reveals ‘black-out’ reason for late-race Berlin exit

Da Costa reveals ‘black-out’ reason for late-race Berlin exit
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Berlin ePrix V
Drivers Andre Lotterer , René Rast
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

Why Mercedes gets uncomfortable when the pressure goes up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis
2h

Why Mercedes gets uncomfortable when the pressure goes up

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case

Indy 500 practice: Dixon tops opening session for veterans
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report
3h

Indy 500 practice: Dixon tops opening session for veterans

Indy 500 practice: VeeKay tops Rookies and Refreshers session
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report
1h

Indy 500 practice: VeeKay tops Rookies and Refreshers session

The impressive number behind Hulkenberg's F1 race return Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The impressive number behind Hulkenberg's F1 race return

Lotterer hits out at Rast’s “touring car” move in Berlin
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
31m

Lotterer hits out at Rast’s “touring car” move in Berlin

Espargaro would have deserved breakthrough win, says KTM
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Espargaro would have deserved breakthrough win, says KTM

Latest news

Da Costa reveals ‘black-out’ reason for late-race Berlin exit
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
8m

Da Costa reveals ‘black-out’ reason for late-race Berlin exit

Lotterer hits out at Rast’s “touring car” move in Berlin
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
31m

Lotterer hits out at Rast’s “touring car” move in Berlin

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland dominates for Nissan
Formula E Formula E / Race report
2h

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland dominates for Nissan

Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

2
Formula 1

Why Mercedes gets uncomfortable when the pressure goes up

2h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case

4
IndyCar

Indy 500 practice: Dixon tops opening session for veterans

3h
5
IndyCar

Indy 500 practice: VeeKay tops Rookies and Refreshers session

1h

Latest videos

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car 01:03
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Team & Car

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E 01:05
Formula E

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Entering Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E 03:26
Formula E

Daniel Abt returns to Formula E

Latest news

Da Costa reveals ‘black-out’ reason for late-race Berlin exit
Formula E

Da Costa reveals ‘black-out’ reason for late-race Berlin exit

Lotterer hits out at Rast’s “touring car” move in Berlin
Formula E

Lotterer hits out at Rast’s “touring car” move in Berlin

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland dominates for Nissan
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland dominates for Nissan

Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce
Formula E

Da Costa explains Berlin Formula E qualifying farce

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland on pole as leaders fail to set a time
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Rowland on pole as leaders fail to set a time

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.