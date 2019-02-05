Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Mexico City E-prix / Breaking news

Nasr expected to take Gunther's Dragon FE seat

shares
comments
Nasr expected to take Gunther's Dragon FE seat
By:
15m ago

Ex-Formula 1 driver Felipe Nasr is expected to take Maximilian Gunther’s place in the Dragon ABB FIA Formula E team from the next round of the 2018/19 season in Mexico.

Nasr, the reigning IMSA sportscar champion, came close to driving for Dragon at last month’s rookie test in Marrakech but ultimately did not take part.

Gunther made his FE race debut with Dragon at the start of this season after joining the squad during the last campaign as its test and reserve driver.

In a statement supplied to Motorsport.com Dragon said Gunther had been on a “three-race programme” that was “designed to leverage the knowledge Maximilian gained as the team’s test and reserve driver, while also giving the young pilot the opportunity to demonstrate his capabilities in one of the most competitive racing championships on the planet.”

Gunther had not scored a point during the opening rounds of the season, with qualifying crashes impacting his races in both Saudi Arabia and Morocco.

But the Formula 2 race winner starred in qualifying last time out in Santiago, where he started seventh and was in the battle for points before a power shutdown ended his race.

Dragon owner team principal Jay Penske hailed Gunther’s efforts with his team and said that their “journey together shall continue beyond this programme”, although it is not yet clear in what capacity.

“Maximilian is a remarkable young driver,” said Penske.

“Throughout his program with us, he has tackled every challenge with tenacity and has committed countless hours behind the scenes to improve our performance.

“The impact he has made on our organisation stands as a testament to a level of maturity and professionalism that exceeds his age.

“I am delighted that our journey together shall continue beyond this programme.

“I look forward to continuing to work with such a promising young driver, and I am extremely excited to have the opportunity for Maximilian to compete with us again in the future.”

The Dragon statement explained that the team “remains in discussions” with Nasr.

“Felipe has demonstrated incredible talent, scoring 29 points in his two seasons in Formula 1, and winning the 2018 IMSA Prototype Championship,” Penske said of the former Sauber F1 driver.

“He would be an invaluable asset to the evolving Geox Dragon organisation. We would be thrilled to add a driver of his calibre to the team.”

Nasr is contested the full 2019 IMSA campaign and started the defence of his IMSA crown by finishing second at the Daytona 24 Hours alongside teammates Pipo Derani and Eric Curran.

If he were to join Dragon on a full-time basis for the rest of the FE season, he would be forced to skip the race in Rome, which clashes with the IMSA race at Long Beach.

Maximilian Günther, Dragon Racing, Penske EV-3

Maximilian Günther, Dragon Racing, Penske EV-3

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Next article
Rosberg launches new festival as Berlin FE race lead-in

Previous article

Rosberg launches new festival as Berlin FE race lead-in
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Mexico City E-prix
Drivers Felipe Nasr , Maximilian Gunther
Teams Dragon Racing
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Red zone: trending stories

Ford launches the Supercars Mustang
Supercars / Breaking news

Ford launches the Supercars Mustang

10h ago
Verstappen: First Red Bull-Honda feels Article
Formula 1

Verstappen: First Red Bull-Honda feels "positive"

Gallery: Yamaha’s 2019 MotoGP livery from all angles Article
MotoGP

Gallery: Yamaha’s 2019 MotoGP livery from all angles

Latest videos
Alejandro Agag explains Extreme E 03:16
Formula E

Alejandro Agag explains Extreme E

Feb 1, 2019
Santiago ePrix: Stoffel Vandoorne Crash 00:22
Formula E

Santiago ePrix: Stoffel Vandoorne Crash

Feb 1, 2019

News in depth
Nasr expected to take Gunther's Dragon FE seat
Formula E

Nasr expected to take Gunther's Dragon FE seat

Rosberg launches new festival as Berlin FE race lead-in
Formula E

Rosberg launches new festival as Berlin FE race lead-in

Vandoorne finding more joy without F1 politics
Formula 1

Vandoorne finding more joy without F1 politics

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.