Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Race in
02 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
11 days
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
47 days
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
61 days
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
76 days
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
110 days
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
125 days
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
145 days
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
160 days
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
161 days
Formula E / Mexico City E-prix / Qualifying report

Mexico City E-Prix: Lotterer scores Porsche's first pole

Mexico City E-Prix: Lotterer scores Porsche's first pole
By:
Feb 15, 2020, 6:49 PM

Andre Lotterer scored Porsche’s first-ever FIA Formula E pole position in Mexico City E-Prix on Saturday, beating Jaguar’s Mitch Evans to the top spot by 0.063s.

The former DS Techeetah driver netted his second FE pole after surviving a last-gasp attack from Evans. Lotterer, who last topped qualifying in Rome last season ahead of a race he lost to Evans, progressed through to the top-six superpole shootout after finishing runner-up to Evans in his second qualifying group.

He posted an unmatched 1m07.922s effort on his one-shot run to go top, with the subsequent laps from Nyck de Vries and Evans not enough. Evans’ opening sector was 0.125s down but he closed the gap to just 0.004s thanks to a sublime middle leg.

But some understeer through the final Peraltada corner prevented Evans from securing his third FE pole and what would have been his second in succession.

Pascal Wehrlein was third quickest for Mahindra, but both he and team-mate Jerome D’Ambromsio will start from the back of the grid owing to gearbox penalties. That means de Vries will head the second row ahead of Sebastien Buemi.

The Nissan driver is yet to score a point this season but progressed from the fourth qualifying group and had sat top after beating Sam Bird’s opening superpole gambit.

Read Also:

Robin Frijns was the first driver not to progress through to the superpole shootout following Buemi’s surge in the final group. He was 0.031s shy of his Envision Virign Racing team-mate Bird to miss out on the top-six run, but remained ahead of the Dragon of Nico Mueller.

Jean-Eric Vergne failed to progress from the third qualifying group, which prompted him to launch a sweary tirade over radio in which he blamed the brakes on his car. The reigning champion still managed to edge team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa.

Points leader Stoffel Vandoorne was a subdued 11th, having missed out to Bird during the first group. He edged the customer Mercedes powertrain of Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara and Nissan’s Oliver Rowland.

Brendon Hartley was 15th quickest, edging second Porsche driver Neel Jani but only by 0.002s. Last year’s shock Mexico winner Lucas di Grassi was just 17th, but that was enough to overhaul a poor session for both BMW cars.

Alexander Sims complained about a surprise loss of balance and was only 20th – three tenths adrift of team-mate and Santiago winner Maximilian Guenther.

The two NIO 333 cars were the slowest runners, only beating Daniel Abt who did not take part in the session after his free practice shunt, which required a precautionary visit to hospital.

Oliver Turvey, who was a surprise superpole runner in Santiago, suffered a problem through the Peraltada final corner and momentarily stopped on track. The second NIO of Ma Qinghua did not suffer a technical issue, and was 0.726s adrift of Felipe Massa.

Ex-Formula 1 driver Massa was only 21st fastest after a messy run in which he locked up while braking for Turn 3.

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'07.922  
2 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'07.985 0.063
3 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 1'08.200 0.278
4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'08.214 0.292
5 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'08.364 0.442
6 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'08.444 0.522
7 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'08.435 0.513
8 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 1'08.479 0.557
9 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'08.496 0.574
10 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'08.540 0.618
11 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'08.636 0.714
12 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'08.661 0.739
13 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'08.726 0.804
14 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 1'08.788 0.866
15 New Zealand Brendon Hartley United States Dragon Racing 1'08.878 0.956
16 Switzerland Neel Jani Germany Porsche Team 1'08.880 0.958
17 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'08.998 1.076
18 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.098 1.176
19 United Kingdom James Calado United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'09.331 1.409
20 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 1'09.376 1.454
21 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 1'09.450 1.528
22 China Ma Qing Hua United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'10.176 2.254
23 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 2'10.061 1'02.139
24 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt    
View full results

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Mexico City E-prix
Sub-event QU
Author Matt Kew

Race hub

Mexico City E-prix

Mexico City E-prix

14 Feb - 15 Feb
Race Starts in
02 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Friday
Thu 13 Feb
Fri 14 Feb
22:00
00:00
FP1
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
05:30
07:30
FP2
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
08:00
10:00
QU
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
09:45
11:45
Race
Sat 15 Feb
Sat 15 Feb
14:00
16:00
Latest results Standings

