Previous / Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla
Formula E News

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules

By:

Mercedes has signed an option with the FIA that allows it to begin development for the upcoming Gen3 Formula E rules although it is yet to confirm its ongoing participation.

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules

The manufacturer revealed in April it was seeking “clarification” over “important details regarding the structure of the series” and had delayed its registration for the new rules.

Team principal Ian James then told Motorsport.com talks were ongoing with rights holder Formula E Operations before the board could commit for the 2022-23 to 2025-26 seasons.

This follows the FIA introducing a registration and homologation fee of €300,000 per season, which a manufacturer would need to pay for the remainder of the cycle should it quit early.

That delay had prevented Mercedes from accessing FIA data from Gen3 suppliers Spark Racing Technology (chassis), Williams Advanced Engineering (battery) and Hankook (tyres).

But Mercedes has now taken this option and registered as a manufacturer with the FIA, which will enable it to begin its development work.

A statement supplied to Moorsport.com read: “We have signed our option as a manufacturer for Gen3 which means we can start important development work by taking part in the meetings between the FIA, the rights holder and the manufacturers.”

However, this is “not yet an official confirmation of entry” as the manufacturer will “continue to evaluate how Formula E can best contribute to the overall strategy of Mercedes-EQ and the wider Mercedes-Benz organisation”.

Mercedes went through a similar option scenario in October 2016 to gain an entry on the grid ahead of the 2019-20 season.

McLaren Racing also has an option deal on the Gen3 rules that will introduce 120kg lighter cars with a power boost up to 350kW - equivalent to 470bhp.

A soft March 31 deadline was originally in place for manufacturers to commit to the Gen3 regulations and gain access to this data, with Mahindra, DS Automobiles, Porsche, Nissan, NIO and Jaguar all signed up.

Meanwhile, Audi and BMW will exit the championship at the end of the season.

Motorsport.com understands that a new team is in talks to join the series.

Speaking in April, James added that Mercedes delaying its commitment to Gen3 was unlikely to “put ourselves in a position to cause any real issues should it be decided to commit and stay.”

But he joked that team technical director Nick Chester, formerly of the Renault Formula 1 squad, would “probably love to kick me in the shins right now” for missing the first meeting of the Technical Working Group held on 6 April ahead of the Rome E-Prix.

Motorsport.com understands that Spark Racing Technology is imminently set to start testing the new Hankook tyres fitted to a car equivalent in speed to the current Gen2 machines.

The body kit brief has also been sent out to three design houses to devise the look of the new cars, with a first mule car set to be ready by the autumn.

Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla

Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla
Series Formula E
Teams Mercedes
Author Matt Kew

Formula E

Mercedes signs option to begin development for Gen3 FE rules

Formula E

Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla

May 28, 2021
Formula E

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

May 27, 2021
Formula E

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

May 26, 2021
Formula E

Formula E expects fans at remaining races including London

May 18, 2021
In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Formula E Formula E

Formula E Formula E

Eriksson to make Formula E debut as Muller misses Puebla

Formula E Formula E

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

Formula E Formula E

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

