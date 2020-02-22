Formula E
Santiago E-prix
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Full Marrakesh Formula E test entry finalised

Full Marrakesh Formula E test entry finalised
By:
Feb 22, 2020, 1:40 PM

The full roster of drivers that will take part in next month's Formula E rookie test in Marrakesh has been finalised.

DTM drivers Lucas Auer and Daniel Juncadella, sportscar aces Pipo Derani and Filipe Albuquerque and Carlin IndyCar signing Sergio Sette Camara were among the latest batch of drivers confirmed for the post-race test on March 1.

Auer, who returns to the DTM this year BMW after a year away in Super Formula, was chosen to represent the German marque in Marrakesh alongside Kyle Kirkwood, last year's Indy Pro 2000 champion who steps up to Indy Lights this year with Andretti Autosport.

Juncadella will represent rival brand Mercedes along with Jake Hughes, who drives for Mercedes partner team HWA in FIA F3.

Meanwhile, Derani will drive for Mahindra and his Action Express Racing IMSA teammate Albuquerque will appear for DS Techeetah, both drivers joining their team's existing development drivers, Sam Dejonghe and James Rossiter respectively.

Sette Camara, who'll share an IndyCar cockpit with compatriot Felipe Nasr this year, has become the second test and reserve driver for Dragon alongside ex-BMW man Joel Eriksson.

Other notable drivers previously confirmed for the test include Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy for Envision Virgin Racing, W Series frontrunners Jamie Chadwick (Jaguar) and Alice Powell (Envision Virgin) and Porsche IMSA racer Frederic Makowiecki.

Full Marrakesh rookie test line-up:

Team Drivers
DS Techeetah

United Kingdom James Rossiter

Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
Audi

South Africa Kelvin van der Linde

Italy Luca Drudi
Envision Virgin

United Kingdom Alice Powell

New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Nissan e.dams

United Kingdom Jann Mardenborough

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi
BMW Andretti

Austria Lucas Auer

United States Kyle Kirkwood
Mahindra

Brazil Pipo Derani

Belgium Sam Dejonghe
Jaguar

United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick

France Sacha Fenestraz
Venturi

France Norman Nato

Monaco Arthur Leclerc
Mercedes

Spain Daniel Juncadella

United Kingdom Jake Hughes
Dragon

Sweden Joel Eriksson

Brazil Sergio Sette Camara
NIO

Italy Antonio Fuoco

China Daniel Cao
Porsche

France Frederic Makowiecki

Austria Thomas Preining

