New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E / Breaking news

King says Formula E an "option" after Dragon test

King says Formula E an "option" after Dragon test
By:
Co-author: Jack Benyon
Aug 15, 2019, 3:18 PM

Formula 2 and IndyCar driver Jordan King says ABB FIA Formula E is one of the “options” he is considering for next season following his recent test with Dragon Racing.

King is contesting the majority of the 2019 F2 season for the MP Motorsport squad, and also raced in the Indianapolis 500 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as well as three FIA World Endurance Championship rounds with the Jackie Chan DC Racing outfit.

The British driver recently tested for Dragon as part of its pre-season FE manufacturer-allocated testing programme, and the team has one more seat for that championship to fill after it announced Brendon Hartley as one of its race drivers last week.

King told Motorsport.com of the test: “We got a half decent amount of running, all good. 

“It was quite easy to just jump in and drive. Obviously there was a lot to learn with the software side of things, the buttons and the settings, everything that goes with that. 

“Driving-wise, over one flying qualifying lap it seemed quite comfortable for me to get in it and go. I did a bit of simulator time with the guys beforehand and went through all the processes and systems so I was a little bit ahead jumping in the car.

“I had to rush off to a certain Formula 2 race [the most recent round in Hungary] so I’ve not managed to have a proper debrief, but I think it went positively.

“I’m looking at a lot of different options. I don’t think I’ve made any secret that IndyCar is one of those options, Formula E is one of those options. I’m looking at the best option for my career.”

King also described his multi-category season as a "stop-gap" year, without the “blinkered view" of trying to earn a graduation to F1.

“I think I’ve had a good year and we’ve done a lot of things,” he said. “It was a bit of a stop-gap in the bigger picture. Everything has gone well and I’ve been quick in everything I’ve done.

“There’s a greater target, but not within the F2 paddock. For me it’s not about winning the championship, I’m on a different side of the fence. I’m here to help and move the team forward. 

“I missed Monaco so I knew it wasn’t going to be a championship year and that hasn’t been the focus of myself or the team. It’s not been solely focused purely on F2 and a blinkered view of, ‘Let’s win F2 and get to F1’. 

“I’m at a different point in my career, I’m looking at other options, doing other things and having success elsewhere.”

Jordan King, MP Motorsport

Jordan King, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Jordan King
Teams Dragon Racing
Author Alex Kalinauckas

