Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / FE's future "bright" despite Audi, BMW exits - Gunther Next / Vergne rubbishes FE homologation "advantage" suggestions
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E customer teams to get greater parity in Gen3 era

By:

Formula E will provide greater parity for customer teams during the Gen3 era by mandating their cars receive the same software upgrades as the manufacturer teams for each race.  

shares
comments
Formula E customer teams to get greater parity in Gen3 era

The FIA, Formula E Operations, teams and manufacturers have worked together on these updates to protect and increase the competitiveness of customer teams, but it will not boost costs for manufacturers. 

With twin-motor powertrain configurations banned in agreement with all teams plus a convergence around longitudinal set-ups, a growing emphasis has been placed on software.  

In the races, this largely concerns optimising energy efficiency and calibration of regenerative braking. 

Throughout the Gen1 and Gen2 rules cycles, customer teams - such as Envision Virgin Racing (Audi) and Venturi Racing (Mercedes) - have received the same motor and invertor hardware as their supplier but have been largely responsible for developing software in conjunction with external engineering partners and specialists.  

However, Motorsport.com has learned that this will be closed off during Gen3, arriving for the 2022-23 season, and that manufacturers will be required to provide exactly equal equipment - now including any software upgrades - for every race.   

Frederic Bertrand, the FIA director of FE and innovative sports projects, told Motorsport.com: “Up to now, the car from the manufacturer was delivered and then additionally the team could provide some software and updates on the performance side.   

“This is no longer possible in the next generation. The car will have to be updated in the same way the works team car is.   

“Every race, the manufacturer will have to provide to the customer and to its works team the same type of software.

Read Also:

According to an FIA spokesperson, these changes will “ensure the healthy progression of the championship in the next generation” by signposting the expenditure required by privateers and manufacturers. 

Bertrand added: “This we wanted because we feel that software is clearly one of the major paths right now of performance and development.   

“We had the feeling some could deliver the car but at the end if you don’t get all the side upgrades and software management system delivered with it, then the guys are not able to be competitive at the end because they’re losing too much time to recover. This we wanted to close for the future.  

The FIA and FE have introduced a new clause to its updated Gen3 Manufacturer Registration Procedure so that if a manufacturer decides to quit the championship, it will have to continue to supply any customer teams until the end of the rules cycle in 2025-26.  

Additionally, the FIA will introduce a €600,000 cost cap split across both cars on manufacturer services related to the supply of cars – less than half of the previous estimated amount for Gen2.    

This covers the manufacturer’s technical support provided by two engineers working with the customer team, software updates plus the implementation and running of simulator models.  

Related video

FE's future "bright" despite Audi, BMW exits - Gunther

Previous article

FE's future "bright" despite Audi, BMW exits - Gunther

Next article

Vergne rubbishes FE homologation "advantage" suggestions

Vergne rubbishes FE homologation "advantage" suggestions
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
MotoGP

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

6h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

5h
3
Formula 1

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

2h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

2h
5
Formula 1

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

2h
Latest news
Mahindra bullish for 2021 with "one of its biggest" upgrades
Formula E

Mahindra bullish for 2021 with "one of its biggest" upgrades

6h
Lotterer: Second-year Porsche success tough to repeat in FE
Formula E

Lotterer: Second-year Porsche success tough to repeat in FE

23h
Cassidy braced for "tough times" in rookie Formula E season
Formula E

Cassidy braced for "tough times" in rookie Formula E season

Feb 22, 2021
Vergne rubbishes FE homologation "advantage" suggestions
Formula E

Vergne rubbishes FE homologation "advantage" suggestions

Feb 21, 2021
Formula E customer teams to get greater parity in Gen3 era
Formula E

Formula E customer teams to get greater parity in Gen3 era

Feb 21, 2021
Latest videos
Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7 00:57
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7

Formula E Season 7: Valencia Testing - Highlights 01:29
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Formula E Season 7: Valencia Testing - Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Gerd Mäuser - One Month To Go 02:12
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Gerd Mäuser - One Month To Go

More from
Matt Kew
Future Saudi Arabian FE rounds could move to new location
Formula E / Breaking news

Future Saudi Arabian FE rounds could move to new location

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime
Formula E / Special feature

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver
Formula E / Breaking news

Carroll joins NIO as reserve FE driver

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020
How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity Prime

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity

The Formula E grid heads to Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo for pre-season testing and the track, minus the controversial chicane, leaves the circuit unrepresentative to the series' familiar street layouts but could still be a proving ground for multiple reasons.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2020
Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance Prime

Why a fearsome ‘electric alliance’ will have lasting significance

OPINION: Formula E has invested in Extreme E to create a formal allegiance between the two most influential electric motorsport series. Allaying fears of financial uncertainty, together they will shape the future of battery-powered motorsport competition…

Formula E
Nov 4, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020

Trending Today

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP boss Gresini dies after two-month long COVID battle

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull presents its 2021 Formula 1 car

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Alfa Romeo's token spend says about its 2021 mindset

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull had to fix wind tunnel correlation issue with 2020 car

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Red Bull is trying to hide with its RB16B launch

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Jimmie Johnson’s Carvana IndyCar livery unveiled

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

Parfitt Jr completes Excelr8 Hyundai BTCC squad
BTCC BTCC / Breaking news

Parfitt Jr completes Excelr8 Hyundai BTCC squad

Latest news

Mahindra bullish for 2021 with "one of its biggest" upgrades
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mahindra bullish for 2021 with "one of its biggest" upgrades

Lotterer: Second-year Porsche success tough to repeat in FE
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Lotterer: Second-year Porsche success tough to repeat in FE

Cassidy braced for "tough times" in rookie Formula E season
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Cassidy braced for "tough times" in rookie Formula E season

Vergne rubbishes FE homologation "advantage" suggestions
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne rubbishes FE homologation "advantage" suggestions

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.