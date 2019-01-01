Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E losing "unpredictability" with flat-out Gen2 racing

shares
comments
Formula E losing
By: Graham Keilloh
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas
Jan 1, 2019, 12:21 PM

ABB FIA Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi believes that flat-out races with the series' new Gen2 cars will result in lower in-race variation and unpredictability.

BMW’s Antonio Felix da Costa won the first race of FE's Gen2 era from pole at the 2018/19 season opener in Saudi Arabia.

He was overtaken during the race by Jean-Eric Vergne’s DS Techeetah car, but the reigning champion then had to serve a drive-through penalty for exceeding the maximum permitted power limit.

Drivers were understood to be pushing at the maximum throughout the race, and although energy levels were aided by a late safety-car period it has been suggested that cars could have completed the distance flat out even without that intervention.

Audi driver di Grassi, who finished ninth in Ad Diriyah, said losing the element of in-race energy management could also result in less entertaining races.

“What we had in Formula E is that energy management plays a good part of the race strategy,” he told Motorsport.com.

“So you could use more energy in the beginning; you could use more energy in the end.

"But if you go flat out everybody does the same thing. It takes away racing capacity; racing unpredictability.”

Da Costa, however, said flat-out races are what FE should be aiming for, not only to challenge drivers but to also send a wider positive message about electric vehicles.

“This is cooler, we’re going back to a flat-out race,” he said.

“[The Ad Diriyah race] was pretty much a flat-out race from the beginning to the end and no car change.

“Your concentration levels, especially on a track like this, have to be a little bit higher as well. It’s the way it should be.

“We wanted to pass the message that electric cars have the range to do a full race without having to be swapped.”

Additional reporting by Andrew van de Burgt

Next article
Green gets Audi FE chance in Marrakesh test

Previous article

Green gets Audi FE chance in Marrakesh test

Next article

Sirotkin handed Formula E test outing by Mahindra

Sirotkin handed Formula E test outing by Mahindra
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Lucas di Grassi , Antonio Felix da Costa
Author Graham Keilloh

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Latest videos
Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio 03:54
Formula E

Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio

10h ago
Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights 04:53
Formula E

Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights

Jan 13, 2019

News in depth
Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh
Formula E

Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts
Formula E

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi
Formula E

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.