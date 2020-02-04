Formula E
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E reveals first pictures of updated Gen2 EVO car

shares
comments
By:
Feb 4, 2020, 10:00 AM

Formula E has released the first full images of its Gen2 EVO car, which will be introduced for the 2020-21 season as the series takes on world championship status.

The standardised Gen2 chassis was first revealed back in January in 2018 ahead of a planned three-year cycle, but in December that was extended to four years

It has now received a mid-life refresh – akin to the first-generation car’s front wing upgrades for season three.

Headline changes for the Gen2 EVO design include a re-profiled front wing, a new curved rear wing and the introduction of a dorsal fin – more commonly referred to as a shark fin – on the rear bodywork.

The EVO car was presented digitally on Tuesday and, like the original Gen2 car, will make its physical launch at the Geneva International Motor Show on 3 March.

Alejandro Agag, the founder and chairman of Formula E, said: “The Gen2 already stands out as one of the most striking race cars to hit the track, and just as the name implies, the Gen2 EVO is another evolution of the distinctive design.

“As we did with the first-generation car, the Gen2 EVO has been given re-profiled bodywork to make it look more sleek and agile.

“Its futuristic design once again showcases Formula E as the category for innovation in both technological advances and appearance.”

It is hoped that the changes to the front wing and the removal of the wheel arches will help FE become more “self-punishing” to reduce high levels of car-to-car contact.

The current Spark Racing Technologies design is seen to be too robust, with cars not breaking and drivers not losing performance after collisions.

This has led to greater scrutiny surrounding the consistency of penalties, with a ‘yellow card’ verbal warning system brought in last year.

FIA president Jean Todt added: “The ABB FIA Formula E Championship is in only its sixth season of competition, yet the technology within it has come a long way, and can benefit all road users.

“I am pleased that as it transitions to world championship status, we see a further evolution of the Gen2 car - the Gen2 EVO - with an exciting new look.

“It is this progressive approach that has contributed to the expansion of the grid and increasing competitiveness of the championship, which continues to go from strength to strength and which is paving the way for the future of sustainable urban mobility.”

The Gen2 EVO car retains the same mandated hardware as before, including the McLaren Applied Technologies battery and 18-inch all-weather Michelin tyres.

Slider
List

Formula E Gen2 EVO

Formula E Gen2 EVO
1/7

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E Gen2 EVO

Formula E Gen2 EVO
2/7

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E Gen2 EVO

Formula E Gen2 EVO
3/7

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E Gen2 EVO

Formula E Gen2 EVO
4/7

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E Gen2 EVO

Formula E Gen2 EVO
5/7

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E Gen2 EVO

Formula E Gen2 EVO
6/7

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E Gen2 EVO

Formula E Gen2 EVO
7/7

Photo by: FIA Formula E

Formula E postpones China race amid virus outbreak
