Formula E News

Formula E to release documentary series Unplugged on 2021 season

By:

Formula E is set to release a 15-episode documentary series on the 2021 season that will be its own equivalent to the Formula 1 Netflix smash hit Drive to Survive.

Formula E to release documentary series Unplugged on 2021 season

The Unplugged serial will premiere on 22 November and is free to watch via the championship’s YouTube channel and Facebook platform.

Unlike its Netflix counterpart, Unplugged is an internal production led by Aurora Media Worldwide, which provides the live broadcast of the Formula E races.

The project has been co-ordinated by the company’s executive producer Stan Stanworth, whose past credits include the Invictus Games and Big Brother.

Unplugged will break down the most recent 2021 season, the longest to date in Formula E’s seven-year history, into half-episodes that centre around one team.

The teams’ drivers and key figures have been interviewed, with a camera crew embedded in the garages, while paddock journalists will provide talking head-style context and analysis.

This will be spliced in alongside race footage and previously unseen behind-the-scenes reels and team radio.

Despite being a Formula E-led production, it is billed as an “honest and unfiltered” look and is set not to shy away from the controversial flashpoints of the 2021 season – namely the Valencia race one energy debacle and the London E-Prix pitlane controversy sparked by Lucas di Grassi’s strategy.

 

The release date has been pushed back repeatedly, with the original intention being for episodes to overlap with the final races of the term.

However, it will be far more timely than the feature-length film And We Go Green.

Directed by Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens and Malcolm Venville and produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the movie centred on the 2017-18 campaign but did not air until 2019.

By this time, the Gen1 car had been superseded by the Gen2 machine and certain drivers at the centre were no longer a part of the championship.

 

