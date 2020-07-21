Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey

Speaking to Motorsport.com last year, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said Red Bull had no interest in entering FE “because we’re racing purists” and it did not fit with the brand’s promotional activities.

He added: “As good as we are in marketing, Formula E is for us only a marketing excuse from the automotive industry to distract from the diesel scandal.”

When approached by Motorsport.com last year about Marko's remarks, FE did not want to comment, but speaking as part of a ‘Future Forum’ hosted by BMW last week, Reigle was asked again to respond.