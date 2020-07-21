Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
-
08 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
-
12 Aug
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
-
13 Aug
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey

shares
comments
Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey
By:
Jul 21, 2020, 1:47 PM

Formula E chief executive Jamie Reigle has responded to criticism of the all-electric championship from Chase Carey and Helmut Marko by saying he is “flattered”.

Speaking to Motorsport.com last year, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko said Red Bull had no interest in entering FE “because we’re racing purists” and it did not fit with the brand’s promotional activities.

He added: “As good as we are in marketing, Formula E is for us only a marketing excuse from the automotive industry to distract from the diesel scandal.”

When approached by Motorsport.com last year about Marko's remarks, FE did not want to comment, but speaking as part of a ‘Future Forum’ hosted by BMW last week, Reigle was asked again to respond.

Reigle replied by citing the current manufacturer interest in FE, and the competitive nature of races as to why it was “the definition of sport”.

He said: “I think the important word in that [Marko] statement is ‘purists’.

“There’s a definition of what motor racing was and therefore to people who have that view of what it should be.

“In my mind, the beauty of motor racing is that it is this tradition of sport and technical innovation.

“The technical innovations that came years ago were things like rear view mirrors and seatbelts.

“We believe we’re pushing the edge of it and fundamentally if you look at the number of manufacturers coming into the championship, the drivers, how competitive it is, the fact that most races we have there’s a different winner… to me that is the definition of sport.

“It’s the pinnacle of human endeavour, whether that’s engineering or the sporting side and how you bring that together."

Read Also:

F1 CEO Carey was asked in a CNN interview whether it was categories such as FE or other sports altogether that posed a bigger threat to F1, and he said: “No, actually, it certainly wouldn’t be Formula E.

“I think Formula E is a very different vehicle today, largely a social cause and, you know, it's a street party.”

In response to Carey, Reigle added: “My personal belief is the world is a very big place and there’s plenty of room for multiple championships in motorsport.

“It’s flattering that Chase and Marko decide they should talk about us.”

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect

Previous article

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Norris explains McLaren car strip down picture
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Norris explains McLaren car strip down picture

Andretti: “Militant” Hamilton creating “problem that doesn’t exist”
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Andretti: “Militant” Hamilton creating “problem that doesn’t exist”

Acura announces end of Penske IMSA partnership
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news
1h

Acura announces end of Penske IMSA partnership

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
2h

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury

Racing Point: F1 rivals missed a trick in not copying Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: F1 rivals missed a trick in not copying Mercedes

Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean apologises for "elephant in the room" comment

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
32m

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey

Zanardi transferred to rehabilitation facility
General General / Breaking news
1h

Zanardi transferred to rehabilitation facility

Latest news

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news
32m

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect

Formula E could have longer races under Gen3 car rules
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E could have longer races under Gen3 car rules

Why Cassidy will be no ordinary rookie in Formula E Prime
Formula E Formula E / Opinion

Why Cassidy will be no ordinary rookie in Formula E

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris explains McLaren car strip down picture

3h
2
Formula 1

Andretti: “Militant” Hamilton creating “problem that doesn’t exist”

3
IMSA

Acura announces end of Penske IMSA partnership

1h
4
MotoGP

Marquez undergoes successful surgery on arm injury

2h
5
Formula 1

Racing Point: F1 rivals missed a trick in not copying Mercedes

Latest videos

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster 03:51
Formula E

Beneath The Skin Of A Pure Electric 1900bhp Monster

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie 01:31
Formula E

Driver's Favourite Racing Movie

Nick Heidfeld on Formula E Technology, Circuits and More 04:28
Formula E

Nick Heidfeld on Formula E Technology, Circuits and More

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About 02:35
Formula E

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag 24:32
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag

Latest news

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey
Formula E

Formula E "flattered" by criticism from Marko, Carey

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect
Formula E

Hartley leaves Dragon FE team with immediate effect

Formula E could have longer races under Gen3 car rules
Formula E

Formula E could have longer races under Gen3 car rules

Why Cassidy will be no ordinary rookie in Formula E
Formula E

Why Cassidy will be no ordinary rookie in Formula E

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21
Formula E

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.