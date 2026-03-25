Formula E drivers counting on the impact of their letter to the FIA

Formula E drivers have expressed confidence that the FIA would help bring about improvements after they sent an unprecedented letter to the federation earlier this month.

A bombshell hit social media last week when it emerged that Formula E drivers had written to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, expressing their concerns about how certain matters were being handled in the electric racing series and suggesting changes that could be made.

At the Madrid E-Prix held at the Circuito del Jarama last Saturday, Motorsport.com asked some of the voices on the grid about that letter and their hopes for improvement. The drivers, who admit they didn’t want it to become a public issue, assured that they weren’t looking to stir up controversy or single out the FIA, but rather to find ways to improve.

"Look, we see things that can be better, we wanted to highlight that, and we did. I think it's been well received and I think it will promote some positive change," said reigning champion Oliver Rowland, who signed as one of the two representatives of the 20 drivers on the grid.

The current championship leader, Pascal Wehrlein, stressed the importance of the letter: "We obviously think it's important, you know, obviously we want to work with the FIA to try and iron out some of the things that we want to try and say fix."

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Formula E Photo by: Malcolm Griffiths / LAT Images via Getty Images

Madrid E-Prix winner Antonio Felix da Costa replied: "It’s just so we can work better together. And I think we’re going to do that and improve everything."

In addition to Rowland, the other driver listed as a representative is one of the most experienced on the grid, Lucas di Grassi. He explained: "We wondered how we could talk to the FIA to change something, to improve Formula E, which is very specific. That was the essence of the letter to the FIA."

The key point of the Formula E drivers’ letter to the FIA

Among the issues raised with Sulayem was decision-making during E-Prix events, which directly points to Formula E race director Marek Hanaczewski.

Asked what was the most important point for the drivers, Di Grassi said: "For me, it’s very important to have a permanent steward who is fully in the loop. Because Formula E is very specific in terms of how things are done. I think it’s possible to change that, because if you change your mind at every race, there are discrepancies. That’s one of the things."

He added: "But to change this, there’s no need to change the FIA. It’s a very high-level decision. That’s what we asked the president — if there are things that need to be changed in the statutes. And I think there’s a possibility to do that specifically for Formula E."

Rowland shared a similar view, saying: "I would probably say to have some more formally relevant experience in the decision-making circle is probably the most important."

Oliver Rowland, Nissan Formula E Team Photo by: Jordan McKean / LAT Images via Getty Images

Wehrlein added: " I think they're all equally important. Not one specific thing. It's just we had some things that collectively all 22 drivers wanted to get clarity on, or change maybe the approach from the FIA when it comes to some of the decisions that [are] being made and stuff from a stewarding."

Confidence that things will improve

The drivers now want to wait and see what the outcome will be, but they revealed that initial discussions have begun and the fact that the FIA agreed to listen to them is already a good sign that a solution can be found.

"We're yet to find out, so we'll see," said Porsche driver Wehrlein. "I think they've heard us and now we'll see. We're all here for the same thing and so I think it will only go in the right direction. But let's see. I'm yet to know exactly how they're going to react."

Rowland added: "That's up to them. I mean, they certainly start with some dialogue, which is positive. I hope so."

The most interesting responses to the FIA’s letter

At the meeting with the drivers at Jarama, two responses stood out the most. On one hand, Jean-Eric Vergne responded with a "no comment" no fewer than three times when asked various questions on the matter.

On the other hand, Taylor Barnard, one of the youngest drivers on the grid and in only his second year in the championship, revealed: "I was the last driver to receive the letter."

Taylor Barnard, DS Penske Photo by: Jordan McKean / LAT Images via Getty Images

Faced with disbelief at that response, he insisted: "Yes, I was the last one. There were 19 drivers looking at me as if asking, 'Do you sign or not?' And I was like, 'What?' I signed because I know some drivers wanted to send a message, which I think is fine. I agree that there has been some inconsistency, and that’s what concerns us the most. I suppose it wasn’t the drivers’ intention for it to go public, but in the end, it did.

"But, to be honest, I wasn’t the one who pushed for that message, so I don’t have much to say."