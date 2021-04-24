Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / De Vries defends Formula E after chaotic Valencia finish
Formula E / Valencia E-Prix I / Breaking news

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia

By:

The FIA has responded to the farcical end to Valencia E-Prix in which only six cars finished without taking drastic energy-saving measures, saying Antonio Felix da Costa ‘made life difficult’.

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia

Long-time leader da Costa held the lead at the restart of the last of five periods behind the safety car and crossed the timing line with 15 seconds remaining to tee up a two-lap sprint finish.

This came after incremental reductions were made following every safety car interlude to the total energy each driver could use, decisions which are made at the discretion of FIA race director Scot Elkins.

The final figure fell from the standard 52kWh by 19kWh down to a final of 33kWh.

The last reduction, combined with the short distance remaining, left minimal time to regenerate energy and forced cars to crawl to the finish to be classified while five drivers were disqualified.

This result has drawn widespread criticism from teams, who believe the final energy reduction was too severe and too late in the race, but they do not fully hold da Costa responsible.

This comes after the FIA has suggested he could have slowed the pace more at the final safety car restart to cross the line after the race timer had elapsed to instead leave only a one-lap shootout.

FIA director of Formula E and innovative sport projects Frederic Bertrand said: "I don't know if it's a mistake. I think it's a global approach of the end of the race.

“For sure, it was surprising that this choice was done this way [by Da Costa] to have that extra lap. I would say in the feeling being done, for sure it was clearly making life difficult to a lot of drivers and the leader in particular.

“It's a surprising choice, probably linked to a lot of specific way of managing the energy for them, also and understanding the way we can accumulate on it before.

“When you look at all the circumstances and the way this happened, it's a very tricky race. At the end there is in a few seconds something which happens, which maybe is not the right decision at the end.

“But it's far better to and far easier to say what was wrong after than before.”

Read Also:

Bertrand clarified that da Costa had the “option” to slow down more, adding: “Doing a different choice clearly created a difficult end of race. It was [a] much more difficult challenge with two laps.

“These 15 second have been quite important.”

The energy reduction procedure was discussed at the Formula E team managers’ meeting held on Friday following similar manoeuvres made during the previous Rome E-Prix.

Bertrand said the Valencia opener had been “consistent” with what had been discussed: “[Elkins] was asked, he answered and he applied,” he said.

When asked by Motorsport.com if the FIA would amend the procedure ahead of the Sunday race, Bertrand replied: “No, no. I think every everybody knows what they have to do for tomorrow. I’m sure everybody learns, already.”

shares
comments

Related video

De Vries defends Formula E after chaotic Valencia finish

Previous article

De Vries defends Formula E after chaotic Valencia finish
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Valencia E-Prix I
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish

3h
2
Formula 1

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

7h
3
Formula 1

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

9h
4
Formula E

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia

24min
5
Formula 1

McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022

1h
Latest news
FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia
Formula E

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia

24m
De Vries defends Formula E after chaotic Valencia finish
Formula E

De Vries defends Formula E after chaotic Valencia finish

1h
Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish
Video Inside
Formula E

Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish

3h
Mercedes explains error that cost Vandoorne Valencia FE pole
Formula E

Mercedes explains error that cost Vandoorne Valencia FE pole

5h
Vandoorne loses Valencia FE pole for tyre rules infringement
Formula E

Vandoorne loses Valencia FE pole for tyre rules infringement

6h
Latest videos
Formula E nail biter in Valencia 04:08
Formula E
2h

Formula E nail biter in Valencia

Formula E to make Valencia debut 04:41
Formula E
Apr 23, 2021

Formula E to make Valencia debut

Remainder of the 2021 Formula E calender finalised 00:37
Formula E
Apr 22, 2021

Remainder of the 2021 Formula E calender finalised

Jean Todt calls for better media coverage of Formula E 00:38
Formula E
Apr 22, 2021

Jean Todt calls for better media coverage of Formula E

Jaguar Racing | Round 3 & 4 | Rome E-Prix Highlights 05:06
Formula E
Apr 14, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Round 3 & 4 | Rome E-Prix Highlights

More from
Matt Kew
Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish Valencia ePrix I
Video Inside
Formula E / Race report

Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish

Mercedes explains error that cost Vandoorne Valencia FE pole Valencia ePrix I
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes explains error that cost Vandoorne Valencia FE pole

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Rome ePrix II Prime
Formula E / Analysis

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

More from
Antonio Felix da Costa
Da Costa: Rome TV cameras missed "best overtakes of my life" Rome ePrix II
Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa: Rome TV cameras missed "best overtakes of my life"

Da Costa struggled for motivation to train after FE success
Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa struggled for motivation to train after FE success

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling Prime
Formula E / Analysis

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020

Trending Today

Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff expecting "totally disjointed" F1 field in 2022

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How a million pound crash highlighted F1’s money squeeze

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia

McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren wants extended F1 testing programme in 2022

KTM “not in a terrible place” despite struggles - Binder
MotoGP MotoGP / News

KTM “not in a terrible place” despite struggles - Binder

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Verstappen's scenic tour revealed about Red Bull's secrets

Wheldon brothers join Andretti team’s development program
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Wheldon brothers join Andretti team’s development program

Latest news

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia

De Vries defends Formula E after chaotic Valencia finish
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

De Vries defends Formula E after chaotic Valencia finish

Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Valencia E-Prix: De Vries wins after farcical race finish

Mercedes explains error that cost Vandoorne Valencia FE pole
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes explains error that cost Vandoorne Valencia FE pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.