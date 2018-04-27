Evans hit with 10-place grid drop in Paris

Jaguar Formula E driver Mitch Evans has been hit with a 10-place grid penalty for Saturday's Paris ePrix.

Evans, who was in contention for victory last time out in Rome until he ran out of useable energy in the dying stages, has been forced to take a gearbox change on one of his two cars.

Jaguar had already used its gearbox joker earlier in the season, at Punta del Este. The New Zealander will therefore start no higher than 11th.

After plummeted to ninth place in Rome, Evans lies seventh in the championship ahead of Saturday's Paris race, two points behind Jaguar teammate Nelson Piquet Jr.