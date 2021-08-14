Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying Next / Mercedes explains Berlin Formula E qualifying struggles
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix I News

DS Techeetah to employ team orders after Berlin FE front row lockout

By:

DS Techeetah will propose a team orders protocol ahead of the first 2021 Berlin E-Prix after Jean-Eric Vergne led reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa for a 1-2 in qualifying. 

Both double title winner Vergne, 12th in the points, and teammate da Costa in fifth, remain in mathematical conventional for the crown ahead of the finale double-header round. 

In their first year as teammates last season, there were notable flash points as they held each other up on track at a cost of places in Santiago and Mexico City. 

Team principal Mark Preston has confirmed that the DS Techeetah duo will be brought together ahead of the Saturday race at Tempelhof Airport to devise ‘loose’ team orders. 

When asked by Motorsport.com whether the team would step in, Preston said: “Of course. In the previous years, we were leading the championship when we came here.  

“Then, it was more that we arrived knowing what we had to do.  

“We've been ahead in the past but now we're behind [fourth in the teams’ standings] so today has got to be a consolidation to get as many points as possible between the two. 

“This is so that tomorrow one of them has the chance to win the drivers' [title]. 

“We have to still deliver in the race and that's how you can win a championship. But still things go wrong.” 

Read Also:

Asked whether DS Techeetah would impose orders based on qualifying order, in Vergne’s favour, or in championship order, to the benefit of da Costa, Preston said the plan would be kept deliberately loose to fit around alternative attack mode strategies to stave off the threat from third-starting Audi driver Lucas di Grassi and the Venturi Racing cars.  

"We've got lots and lots of different parameters that are going on behind the scenes," he said.

“The attack mode obviously always mixes things up.  

“So we may have our plan but as soon as you meet the enemy, that's when they go out the window.  

“We'll have a plan but then when we actually go into battle, it'll be different, I'm sure.  

“We'll just have to react with the race. The guys know we have to get the most points we can.” 

Da Costa’s unexpected climb out of the unfavoured group one qualifying run came despite the Portuguese having reported major issues during the first practice session on Friday night. 

He ran to the 10th fastest time, running 0.128s off the pace while Vergne ranked in fifth. 

Motorsport.com understands that these problems are a direct consequence of his race-ending collision with Andre Lotterer in the second London E-Prix race last time out. 

A crack was identified in his brake disc, leading to a hasty replacement in Berlin but then the new set in free practice were operating at a massively reduced temperature. 

shares
comments

Related video

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying

Previous article

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying

Next article

Mercedes explains Berlin Formula E qualifying struggles

Mercedes explains Berlin Formula E qualifying struggles
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

3 h
2
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 d
3
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

16 h
4
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP3, Martin to Q1

2 h
5
IndyCar

Lundgaard: Family will “have a heart attack” over grid position

9 h
Latest news
Mercedes explains Berlin Formula E qualifying struggles
Formula E

Mercedes explains Berlin Formula E qualifying struggles

2m
DS Techeetah to employ team orders after Berlin FE front row lockout
Video Inside
Formula E

DS Techeetah to employ team orders after Berlin FE front row lockout

1 h
Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying
Video Inside
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying

2 h
Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice

4 h
Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1

18 h
Latest videos
Formula E: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying at Berlin E-Prix 00:38
Formula E
50m

Formula E: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying at Berlin E-Prix

Formula E: Nato targets strong finish after toughrookie season 02:31
Formula E
20 h

Formula E: Nato targets strong finish after toughrookie season

Formula E: Dennis to remain with Andretti after BMW's exit 00:34
Formula E
Aug 13, 2021

Formula E: Dennis to remain with Andretti after BMW's exit

Formula E: Sam Bird talks about the season finale 04:55
Formula E
Aug 13, 2021

Formula E: Sam Bird talks about the season finale

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars? 06:41
Formula E
Aug 12, 2021

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars?

More from
Matt Kew
Mercedes explains Berlin Formula E qualifying struggles Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

Mercedes explains Berlin Formula E qualifying struggles

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying Berlin E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row London E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

Antonio Felix da Costa More from
Antonio Felix da Costa
Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22
IndyCar

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London FE clash London E-Prix II
Video Inside
Formula E

Da Costa slams “sore loser” Lotterer after London FE clash

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling Prime
Formula E

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

Techeetah More from
Techeetah
London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice London E-Prix I
Formula E

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice

Vergne: It’s a “good thing to be sad” over missed New York win chance New York City E-Prix I
Formula E

Vergne: It’s a “good thing to be sad” over missed New York win chance

How an ex-F1 star "erased" his past Prime
Formula E

How an ex-F1 star "erased" his past

Trending Today

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title
Formula 1 Formula 1

Binotto cheering for Verstappen but tips Hamilton for F1 title

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP3, Martin to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Bagnaia leads Quartararo in FP3, Martin to Q1

Lundgaard: Family will “have a heart attack” over grid position
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: Family will “have a heart attack” over grid position

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag
WRC WRC

Belgium WRC: Katsuta unscathed after huge crash forces red flag

IMS IndyCar: Pole for O’Ward, Lundgaard stars in shockingly close fight
IndyCar IndyCar

IMS IndyCar: Pole for O’Ward, Lundgaard stars in shockingly close fight

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Prime

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place.

Formula E
Jul 28, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Prime

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature.

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021

Latest news

Mercedes explains Berlin Formula E qualifying struggles
Formula E Formula E

Mercedes explains Berlin Formula E qualifying struggles

DS Techeetah to employ team orders after Berlin FE front row lockout
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

DS Techeetah to employ team orders after Berlin FE front row lockout

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice
Formula E Formula E

Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.