Formula E evaluating Americas leg for Santiago, Mexico, NYC races
Formula E / Breaking news

Dragon Penske set to commit to Formula E's Gen3 era

By:

Dragon Penske Autosport looks set to commit to Gen3 Formula E rules after agreeing a “long-term” partnership with Bosch, which is planning to construct a powertrain for the new regulations. 

Dragon Penske set to commit to Formula E's Gen3 era

The Jay Penske-owned race team will start the new 2021 season in Saudi Arabia later this week with a powertrain carried over from last year, when it finished 11th of the 12 teams. 

It has homologated its new hardware to be introduced for the Rome E-Prix on April 10 and Bosch has developed an electronic vehicle management system that will be equipped to the new car.  

The system is “specifically tailored” to the Dragon Penske Autosport hardware and software components and will control the regenerative braking and in-cockpit driver display 

Penske, the team principal, said: “Through our work together we will provide Bosch with a platform to both showcase it capabilities at it develops Formula E specific technologies, while also using the team’s story-telling abilities to illustrate the role Bosch is playing as a leader in the electrification of the mobility industry. 

“This long-term technical partnership marks a significant turning point for the team, and I look forward to seeing the fruits of our alliance on track this season when we introduce our new Penske Autosport package later this year."

Bosch has equipped the Dragon Penske Autosport team’s development car with data loggers to hone the management system for the Penske EV-5 race cars that will then be driven by Nico Muller and Sergio Sette Camara. 

This will boost the powertrain and tyre data parameters available to the engineers of the team based in the UK and in Los Angeles.  

Bosch board member Markus Heyn added: “Collaboration with Dragon enhances our successful involvement as a series sponsor of Formula E. 

“With this partnership, Bosch underscores its claim as a leading supplier of powertrain management solutions.” 

The “long-term” alliance suggests Dragon Penske Autosport is ready to become the third manufacturer, alongside Mahindra and DS Automobiles, to commit to the Gen3 FE regulations that will come in for the 2022-23 season.  

It could take the total number of manufacturers for Gen3 up to eight. 

Nissan is understood to be ready to formalise its continued participation, while Mercedes is set to consolidate around its Brackley base for next season as an indicator of its pending commitment. 

Motorsport.com understands Porsche and NIO 333 are set to extend their stay in FE, while Jaguar’s chances have been boosted by a recent pledge from the manufacturer to offer electric variants of all of its road car line-up as soon as 2025.  

The announcement also revealed that Bosch is planning to develop an entire electric powertrain for the forthcoming 470bhp machines.  

Dragon Penske Autosport is currently listed as a constructor of its own hardware but is known to have developed past powertrains in conjunction with Integral Powertrain - also a supplier to the NIO 333 team. 

Although there have reports of offers to buy the team, Penske has frequently stated its commitment to remain in FE.

Formula E evaluating Americas leg for Santiago, Mexico, NYC races

Formula E evaluating Americas leg for Santiago, Mexico, NYC races
Series Formula E
Teams Dragon Racing
Author Matt Kew

