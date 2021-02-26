Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
16 Hours
:
08 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Cassidy: "No point getting upset" over losing superpole lap
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix I / Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race

By:

Mercedes racer Nyck de Vries controlled every lap of the Diriyah E-Prix from pole position to score his first Formula E race win ahead of Edoardo Mortara. 

shares
comments
Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race

De Vries completed a race one clean sweep, topping both practice sessions, group qualifying and the superpole shootout as the new Mercedes car made a dominant competitive debut in FE's first night race in Riyadh. 

The manufacturer’s powertrain wrapped up an effective 1-2, with customer team Venturi Racing driver Edoardo Mortara pulling a late move on Audi’s Rene Rast to score second. 

De Vries made a very clean getaway to convert his pole position into the lead on the approach to Turn 1 as he stretched out an immediate 1.2s advantage. His initial escape was aided by a poor start for second-starting Pascal Wehrlein. The Porsche driver then had to defend from Rast, which delayed the pair. 

Although de Vries ran for much of the race with 1% less useable energy, he remained in control of the race despite two safety car intervals. 

A brief concern regarding overconsumption stopped de Vries from pulling completely clear, but he soon swapped mode to amend the issue and balance it out. 

In that time, Rast made his move for second place. He passed Wehrlein around the outside on the approach to the Turn 18 chicane, which prompted Wehrlein to dive for his first use of the 235kW attack mode.  

But the Audi driver never truly closed in on de Vries to threaten his lead, and after the two safety car interludes, the Dutch racer ran to victory by an emphatic 4.1s. 

Fourth-starting Edoardo Mortara used his attack mode to devasting effect, pulling an astonishing double pass on the Jaguar of Mitch Evans and then Wehrlein. Having access the higher power mode, he easily outdragged Evans and then darted across his nose to weave through the shrinking gap between him and Wehrlein. 

Mortara did drop back to third after Rast used his second attack mode, but a second safety car – called for Maximillian Gunther’s heavy crash into the wall after clattering an apex barrier – nullified Rast’s advantage almost immediately. 

That allowed Mortara to take attack mode on the restart and pass the three-time DTM champion to score an impressive second place finish. Evans then managed to demote Rast a place further, as Wehrlein fell to a somewhat quiet fifth place. 

The Nissan e.dams charge was headed by Oliver Rowland, a late climber thanks to BMW Andretti driver Gunther’s shunt. He also gained two positions from the collision between Sam Bird and Alex Lynn, who had been trading placed for sixth. 

But as Bird lunged for the inside line, Lynn appeared to pull across the track to leave Bird with nowhere to go and they spun, ending up facing nose-to-nose. Lynn would retire almost immediately with broken front-left suspension, and Bird continued for some time before pulling into the pits after reporting a strange noise from his car. 

That all allowed a recovering Alexander Sims to lead the Mahindra Racing charge in seventh, as yet another fanboost reward gave second Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne fastest lap and eighth place. Lucas di Grassi completed the Audi line-up in ninth, as Oliver Turvey was a strong 10th for the improving NIO 333 team. 

After a botched group one qualifying run, reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa did well to progress form 18th to 11th, despite tangling with 13th-placed Sebastien Buemi over the line. 

The pair were split by the BMW Andretti of rookie driver Jake Dennis, with fellow first-timers Norman Nato and Nick Cassidy in 14th and 19th. 

Double champion DS Techeetah driver Jean-Eric Vergne ran to a tame 15th ahead of the second Porsche of Andre Lotterer. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 32  
2 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 32 4.119
3 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans Jaguar Racing 32 4.619
4 33 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 32 4.852
5 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 32 7.962
6 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 32 9.318
7 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 32 9.686
8 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team 32 9.973
9 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 32 11.089
10 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 32 15.518
11 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 32 16.225
12 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 32 17.025
13 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 32 17.273
14 71 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 32 17.312
15 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 32 18.402
16 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 32 18.417
17 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 32 18.822
18 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 32 19.072
19 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 32 19.951
20 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 32 20.174
21 6 Switzerland Nico Müller DRAGON / PENSKE AUTOSPORT 32 20.586
  28 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 23 9 Laps
  10 United Kingdom Sam Bird Jaguar Racing 22 10 Laps
  94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 16 16 Laps
View full results

Related video

Cassidy: "No point getting upset" over losing superpole lap

Previous article

Cassidy: "No point getting upset" over losing superpole lap
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Diriyah ePrix I
Sub-event Race
Drivers Nyck de Vries
Teams Mercedes
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

4h
2
Formula 1

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch

2h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

3h
4
Formula 1

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

7h
5
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race

22min
Latest news
Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race

22m
Cassidy: "No point getting upset" over losing superpole lap
Formula E

Cassidy: "No point getting upset" over losing superpole lap

3h
Andretti to retain BMW FE powertrain, despite works pullout
Formula E

Andretti to retain BMW FE powertrain, despite works pullout

3h
Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes

4h
Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

6h
Latest videos
Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7 00:57
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7

Formula E Season 7: Valencia Testing - Highlights 01:29
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Formula E Season 7: Valencia Testing - Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Gerd Mäuser - One Month To Go 02:12
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Gerd Mäuser - One Month To Go

More from
Matt Kew
Andretti to retain BMW FE powertrain, despite works pullout
Formula E / Breaking news

Andretti to retain BMW FE powertrain, despite works pullout

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries tops first practice from Lotterer Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E / Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries tops first practice from Lotterer

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime
Formula E / Preview

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

More from
Nyck de Vries
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime
Formula E / Special feature

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Vandoorne, de Vries to test for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne, de Vries to test for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Mercedes' de Vries fined for causing “dangerous situation” Berlin E-prix II
Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes' de Vries fined for causing “dangerous situation”

More from
Mercedes
Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

Hamilton, Mercedes F1 nominated for Laureus Awards
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton, Mercedes F1 nominated for Laureus Awards

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The potential pitfalls Mercedes is working to counter in 2021

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020
How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity Prime

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity

The Formula E grid heads to Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo for pre-season testing and the track, minus the controversial chicane, leaves the circuit unrepresentative to the series' familiar street layouts but could still be a proving ground for multiple reasons.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso will be absent from Alpine F1 launch

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari confident straightline speed weakness is fixed

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Serrated mirror mounts could be Mercedes' latest F1 marginal gain

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race

Sainz coy on rumoured crash in Jerez 18-inch F1 tyre test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz coy on rumoured crash in Jerez 18-inch F1 tyre test

Arrow McLaren SP reveals dual liveries for 2021 IndyCar season
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Arrow McLaren SP reveals dual liveries for 2021 IndyCar season

Corvette to contest WEC opener while Glickenhaus sits out
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Corvette to contest WEC opener while Glickenhaus sits out

Latest news

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Mercedes' De Vries wins FE's first night race

Cassidy: "No point getting upset" over losing superpole lap
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Cassidy: "No point getting upset" over losing superpole lap

Andretti to retain BMW FE powertrain, despite works pullout
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Andretti to retain BMW FE powertrain, despite works pullout

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.