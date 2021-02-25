Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Practice 1 in
01 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Hughes joins Venturi as Formula E reserve
Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa struggled for motivation to train after FE success

By:

Defending Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa has revealed that he struggled for motivation to train after his title win and so started working with a sports psychologist.  

shares
comments
Da Costa struggled for motivation to train after FE success

The DS Techeetah driver scored three wins to earn the 2019-20 championship title with two rounds to spare, the earliest it has ever been decided in the six seasons of FE to date.   

Prior to his recent FE title win, da Costa had not won a championship since his 2009 run to the formula Renault 2.0 NEC crown for Team Motopark.  

In that time, he was overlooked for a Toro Rosso Formula 1 seat in 2014 and had been a backmaker in FE while at the Andretti team. 

Speaking ahead of the opening double-header round of the new FE season in Saudi Arabia later this week, da Costa said that following his success he had needed time to forget about his “duties as a sportsman” after losing his motivation to physically prepare for the new season.  

Asked by Motorsport.com if the Portuguese had experienced a ‘slump’ in the days following his championship win, da Costa said: “That’s an interesting question because for like the month after, when I got home, I really struggled to get back to doing some exercise and going back to the gym.   

“I just had no [motivation], I didn’t want to do it. I was speaking to myself: ‘what, win it once and that’s it?’  

“I feel like the king of the world and I don’t have to work out anymore or whatever?”  

Da Costa explained that he had since started working with a sports psychologist to prepare for the new season as he aims to join teammate Jean-Eric Vergne in becoming a back-to-back champion.  

He said: “I’ve been working a little bit with a mental coach, with a sports psychologist and it’s actually healthy to do that and forget about your sport and your duties as a sportsman for a while and enjoy your life and your winnings.   

“To be honest, [the motivation] came back naturally and I’m right back where we left off.  

Read Also:

Since 2009, da Costa has been working with physiologist Emiliano Ventura, a director at the Motor & Sport Institute in Madrid.  

Meanwhile, Jaguar Racing driver Mitch Evans told Motorsport.com that it took him several weeks to recover his mood after a drop in form for his team ended chances of a battling for the title. 

Evans led the points after his dominant victory in Mexico City but ended the season down seventh with a joint-best result in Germany of seventh from the six races.  

“It hurt for a few weeks afterwards,” said Evans.  

“I was in a bad mood because you know throughout your career when you get good opportunities and I think that was a missed one.” 

Related video

Hughes joins Venturi as Formula E reserve

Previous article

Hughes joins Venturi as Formula E reserve
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa
Teams Techeetah
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

14h
3
WEC

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

22h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari overhauls chassis department ahead of 2021 F1 season

2h
5
MotoGP

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury

1d
Latest news
Da Costa struggled for motivation to train after FE success
Formula E

Da Costa struggled for motivation to train after FE success

14m
Hughes joins Venturi as Formula E reserve
Formula E

Hughes joins Venturi as Formula E reserve

1h
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021
Formula E

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

3h
Rating the prospects of Formula E's bumper rookie crop
Formula E

Rating the prospects of Formula E's bumper rookie crop

19h
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test
Formula E

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

Feb 24, 2021
Latest videos
Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7 00:57
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7

Formula E Season 7: Valencia Testing - Highlights 01:29
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Formula E Season 7: Valencia Testing - Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Gerd Mäuser - One Month To Go 02:12
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Gerd Mäuser - One Month To Go

More from
Matt Kew
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime
Formula E / Preview

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime
Formula E / Special feature

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

Dragon Penske set to commit to Formula E's Gen3 era
Formula E / Breaking news

Dragon Penske set to commit to Formula E's Gen3 era

More from
Antonio Felix da Costa
Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for
Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa: “Crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for

Da Costa tops second morning at Valencia FE test Pre-Season Testing
Formula E / Testing report

Da Costa tops second morning at Valencia FE test

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling Prime
Formula E / Analysis

How an overlooked F1 talent found his true calling

More from
Techeetah
Vergne rubbishes FE homologation "advantage" suggestions
Formula E / Breaking news

Vergne rubbishes FE homologation "advantage" suggestions

DS Techeetah to start 2020/21 Formula E season with old package
Formula E / Breaking news

DS Techeetah to start 2020/21 Formula E season with old package

How an ex-F1 star "erased" his past Prime
Formula E / Special feature

How an ex-F1 star "erased" his past

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
3h
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020
How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity Prime

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity

The Formula E grid heads to Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo for pre-season testing and the track, minus the controversial chicane, leaves the circuit unrepresentative to the series' familiar street layouts but could still be a proving ground for multiple reasons.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Red Bull's missing RB16B fuels tech secret intrigue

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez "never thought" MotoGP career was over after injury

Ferrari overhauls chassis department ahead of 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari overhauls chassis department ahead of 2021 F1 season

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari announces top flight Le Mans, Sportscars return

Da Costa struggled for motivation to train after FE success
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa struggled for motivation to train after FE success

Aston Martin to use new chassis naming convention for F1 rebrand
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Aston Martin to use new chassis naming convention for F1 rebrand

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grand Prix return to Africa “a priority” for Formula 1

Latest news

Da Costa struggled for motivation to train after FE success
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa struggled for motivation to train after FE success

Hughes joins Venturi as Formula E reserve
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Hughes joins Venturi as Formula E reserve

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime
Formula E Formula E / Preview

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

Rating the prospects of Formula E's bumper rookie crop
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Rating the prospects of Formula E's bumper rookie crop

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.