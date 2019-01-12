Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Marrakesh E-prix / Breaking news

FE points leader da Costa hit with grid penalty

shares
comments
FE points leader da Costa hit with grid penalty
By: Alex Kalinauckas
Jan 12, 2019, 2:22 PM

ABB FIA Formula E championship leader Antonio Felix da Costa has been given a three-place grid penalty in Marrakesh for exceeding the maximum permitted power on non-flying laps in qualifying.

The BMW Andretti driver’s car was recorded at a maximum power output of 204.92kW, and the incident occurred on his out- and in-laps during the first group stage of qualifying.

Drivers are not permitted to run above 200kW before or after their 250kW flying laps.

Da Costa drops from third to sixth as a result of the penalty.

Explaining the issue that led to the infringement, BMW team principal Roger Griffiths told Motorsport.com that “the penalty was for exceeding the power out usage on the out-lap and on the in-lap”.

“On our timed lap we were completely legal,” he continued. “But a rule is a rule and it says 200kW and 250kW [and] we went just over 200kW.

“[There was] no performance advantage during the timed lap but we respect the regulations and we take the penalty.

“It was nothing the driver did wrong, it was just an unfortunate team error. It just spikes – a very short period of time.

“But the FIA has a limit and if you exceed the limit you break the regulation. The stewards understood the position but at the end of the day the rule is a rule."

When asked if the team’s software should have stopped the energy spike, Griffths said: “Yes, we just didn’t get that bit right.

“You’re allowed to exceed it – they recognise it’s very difficult to control when the wheels come off the ground and things like that and they give you a tolerance band.

“But unfortunately we exceeded the tolerance band and we got the penalty.”

Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi will now start the race from third, with da Costa’s BMW teammate Alexander Sims promoted to fourth and Mitch Evans now starting fifth for Jaguar.

Griffths outlined his belief that “two cars in superpole was a really strong performance”.

“We’re the only team that’s done that here,” he added.

“[I’m] very pleased to see Alexander up there – I think he was a little disappointed with himself in Riyadh, being so far back from his teammate he didn’t really understand it.

“And in his second race he’s put the car in superpole and is now starting fourth. So hopefully that translates into a really good result for him.

“At this point [we’re] quite encouraged, just see what we can do in the race.”

The FIA has also announced that the attack mode format for the Marrakesh race will be two activations lasting four minutes each.

This was the same format used in the season-opening race in Saudi Arabia.

Drivers are allowed to arm their attack mode systems for a maximum of five times.

Next article
Marrakesh E-Prix: Bird snatches pole from Vergne

Previous article

Marrakesh E-Prix: Bird snatches pole from Vergne

Next article

Marrakesh E-Prix: BMW implosion hands d'Ambrosio victory

Marrakesh E-Prix: BMW implosion hands d'Ambrosio victory
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Marrakesh E-prix
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

McLaren Article
Formula 1

McLaren "anticipating a good F1 car" in 2019

Latest videos
Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio 03:54
Formula E

Interview with Marrakesh ePrix winner Jerome D'Ambrosio

10h ago
Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights 04:53
Formula E

Formula E: Marrakesh ePrix race highlights

Jan 13, 2019

News in depth
Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh
Formula E

Frijns regrets not making last-lap attack in Marrakesh

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts
Formula E

Jaguar affirms Formula E commitment despite impending cuts

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi
Formula E

Muller tops Marrakesh Formula E test for Audi

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.