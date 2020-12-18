Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul ePrix
23 May
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
19 Jun
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City ePrix
10 Jul
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London ePrix I
24 Jul
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London ePrix II
25 Jul
Next event in
218 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa insists “crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for

shares
comments
Da Costa insists “crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for
By:

Antonio Felix da Costa says he will “try and stay alive” in the opening races of the 2021 Formula E season following DS Techeetah’s decision to delay its “crazy good” new car.

The FIA and FE developed revised homologation regulations to account for production delays resulting from the pandemic.

This has prompted teams' champions DS Techeetah, runner-up Nissan e.dams and the Dragon Penske Autosport team to hold off fielding their new cars until the spring.

All three outfits will contest the season-opening Saudi Arabia and Chile double-headers with cars carried over from the 2019-20 campaign, albeit with updates to software. The remaining nine teams will introduce their new powertrains, which must then be used for two terms.

Defending champion Da Costa, who scored three race victories last season, reckons that will leave him and his DS Techeetah team “not quick enough” to win during the early part of the year.

When asked by Motorsport.com if he instead expected to be fighting for points, da Costa said: “Maybe we will not be quick enough to win rounds and be dominant like we were last year. But the key is to try and be consistent, try and score some solid points to start with and then try and stay alive in the championship in those first four races.

“Then [we will] bring the fight into the second half of the season.”

Read Also:

Although the FIA and FE issued a full 2020-21 calendar in June, it has since been retracted following postponements to the Mexico City and Sanya races. Future dates will be announced in batches, with the next update expected in January, leaving only the Diriyah (January) and Santiago (February) events as officially confirmed for the time being.

Speaking to select media as part of the FIA Champions’ press conference, da Costa – who was onboard a flight at the time – added that private manufacturer testing sessions had shown the forthcoming new DS Techeetah car to be “crazy good”.

He said: “[We delayed the new car because] we just want to make sure all the reliability and everything is on point and that we don’t run into any issues. I have driven the new car; I have tested it. It’s crazy, crazy good.

“We just have to wait a little bit longer to have it. We are starting the season with a car that won last year, it’s still good, so we know exactly what we have. It’s maximised.”

During the livestreamed DS Techeetah season launch last month, DS Performance director Xavier Mestelan Pinon said the 2020-21 car featured “a brand-new powertrain with some ambitious technology.”

Related video

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules

Previous article

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Perez form made it "impossible" for Red Bull to ignore him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez form made it "impossible" for Red Bull to ignore him

Hamilton: Perez's arrival makes Red Bull stronger
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Perez's arrival makes Red Bull stronger

Verstappen hopes Perez can make it easier to fight Mercedes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen hopes Perez can make it easier to fight Mercedes

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season

Subaru reveals first pictures of new BRZ Super GT contender
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Subaru reveals first pictures of new BRZ Super GT contender

Red Bull trusted "facts over emotion" in Albon decision
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull trusted "facts over emotion" in Albon decision

"Intimidated" Leclerc was most talented driver Vettel saw
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Intimidated" Leclerc was most talented driver Vettel saw

Lopez impressed by “complex” Toyota Le Mans Hypercar reliability
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Lopez impressed by “complex” Toyota Le Mans Hypercar reliability

Latest news

Da Costa insists “crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Da Costa insists “crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules

Dragon confirms Muller for final 2020/21 FE spot
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Dragon confirms Muller for final 2020/21 FE spot

Venturi Formula E team sold to investor group
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Venturi Formula E team sold to investor group

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez form made it "impossible" for Red Bull to ignore him

5h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Perez's arrival makes Red Bull stronger

2h
3
Formula 1

Perez replaces Albon at Red Bull for 2021 F1 season

7h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen hopes Perez can make it easier to fight Mercedes

2h
5
Formula 1

Red Bull trusted "facts over emotion" in Albon decision

6h

Latest news

Da Costa insists “crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for
Formula E

Da Costa insists “crazy good” new DS FE car is worth waiting for

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules
Formula E

McLaren considering Formula E entry under Gen3 rules

Dragon confirms Muller for final 2020/21 FE spot
Formula E

Dragon confirms Muller for final 2020/21 FE spot

Venturi Formula E team sold to investor group
Formula E

Venturi Formula E team sold to investor group

Porsche reaffirms Formula E commitment after Audi, BMW exit
Formula E

Porsche reaffirms Formula E commitment after Audi, BMW exit

Latest videos

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia 01:57
Formula E
Dec 11, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: Official testing in Valencia

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale 04:20
Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Formula E: Audi garage tour with Allan McNish in Berlin – Season 6 finale

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle 22:00
Formula E
Sep 14, 2020

#ThinkingForward with Jamie Reigle

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship 01:35
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The Championship

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E 00:54
Formula E
Aug 12, 2020

Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team: The specialties of Formula E

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.