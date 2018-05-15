Coulthard joins Formula E commentary team for Berlin

Ex-Formula 1 driver turned TV pundit David Coulthard will make his Formula E commentary debut at this weekend’s race in Berlin.

Coulthard, who is part of Channel 4’s F1 TV presenting line-up, will replace Dario Franchitti in the FE commentary booth alongside regular commentators Jack Nicholls and Bob Varsha.

"I am delighted to be taking over co-commentary duties from my friend and fellow Scot Dario Franchitti whilst he is away on Indianapolis duties," Coulthard said.

"Formula E has proven to deliver exciting racing and has fantastic manufacturer support going forward which will continue to strengthen the championship and its reach."

Coulthard visited the season three FE race in Paris last year.

He will be joined at the Berlin race by another ex-F1 driver, and Williams racer, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, who is conducting the first public demonstration of FE’s Gen2 car during the event.

The Gen2 cars have previously been in action during two closed group manufacturer tests, which took place at the Monteblanco and Calafat circuits in March and April.

The nine season six manufacturers are now conducting private testing of their new cars ahead of the 2018/19 pre-season.

FE is also set to introduce a support category next season – the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY – and the British manufacturer will also debut its new car in Berlin.

Alejandro Agag, FE founder and CEO, will conduct the I-PACE demonstration running.

“I’m honoured to drive the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY racecar in Berlin - it’s an exciting day for not only Jaguar but the ABB FIA Formula E Championship,” he said.

“When we launched the eTROPHY series I said I wanted to get behind the wheel and here we are eight months later.

“This glimpse into the future will be a special moment for the championship as we look ahead to the next generation of electric racing.”