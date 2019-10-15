Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Hong Kong E-prix
28 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya ePrix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
268 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
283 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Calado: Single-seater absence makes “no difference” in FE

shares
comments
Calado: Single-seater absence makes “no difference” in FE
By:
Oct 15, 2019, 11:21 AM

New Jaguar signing James Calado insists that his lengthy absence from any form of single-seater racing will have no bearing on his prospects for his first season of Formula E.

Calado was revealed as Jaguar's second driver for the 2019/20 campaign at the start of this month, replacing Alex Lynn alongside Mitch Evans.

It will mark his first foray into open-wheel cars since the conclusion of the 2013 GP2 season, after which he made the switch to sportscar racing with Ferrari's factory GTE Pro effort in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

But Calado believes the Formula E car - which he tested on several occasions prior to finalising his Jaguar deal - is so different to anything else that his time away from single-seaters representing Ferrari should be no real disadvantage.

"The team have seen some speed in me, especially my qualifying pace," the 30-year-old told Motorsport.com prior to this week's Valencia test.

"It’s now about me trying to learn energy management better and trying to learn the tracks as quick as I can. Those will be the hardest things.

"I think Mitch is a good reference. He’s amazing on the energy side of things, he’s got the experience. All I can do is absorb as much as I can.

"On one-lap pace I think we are similar, but it does matter being efficient in the race. So I’m working hard to understand things as quickly as I can, putting in loads of effort to make sure the disadvantage isn’t too much in the first few races.

"People say I’ve had six years out [of single-seaters] but it makes no difference; it’s like learning to ride a bike. After two laps I was on the pace. It is a single-seater, but in terms of handling and power, it’s more similar to GTs.

"I see the team being competitive this year, and I think we can fight for good results."

Calado said he expects to continue in both WEC and Formula E in seasons to come, provided he acclimatises to the latter series as well as he hopes to.

"I think Ferrari are happy about what I’m doing, winning championships, Le Mans, always fighting at the front," he said. "I can’t see any changes there.

"Now it’s down to me to perform at Jaguar; I trust that the car is good enough to win already so it really is a matter of my performance.

"We’ll see what happens, I could be terrible! You never know until we get to the real thing. Not thinking of the future, just on doing a good job now."

Calado also confirmed that in the event of the clash between the WEC's Sebring 1000 Miles round and the Sanya ePrix, his Ferrari deal takes priority.

Read Also:

Next article
Gunther tops first morning of Formula E testing

Previous article

Gunther tops first morning of Formula E testing
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers James Calado
Teams Jaguar Racing Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

2
Formula 1

Horner respects Norris for response to Albon move

2h
3
Formula 1

F1 set to vote on qualifying race trials for 2020

1h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: 2019 title doesn't feel as "happy"

5
NASCAR Cup

Jarrett slams “consequences” of Talladega manufacturer orders

Latest videos

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Who is the most underrated driver ? 00:58
Formula E

Who is the most underrated driver ?

Who is the funniest driver ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the funniest driver ?

Latest news

Calado: Single-seater absence makes “no difference” in FE
FE

Calado: Single-seater absence makes “no difference” in FE

Gunther tops first morning of Formula E testing
FE

Gunther tops first morning of Formula E testing

Paffett joins Mercedes management, gets reserve role
FE

Paffett joins Mercedes management, gets reserve role

Rebranded NIO team signs Ma, Turvey for 2019/20 season
FE

Rebranded NIO team signs Ma, Turvey for 2019/20 season

BMW showcases 2019/20 Formula E car
FE

BMW showcases 2019/20 Formula E car

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.