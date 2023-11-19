Subscribe
F3 Macau GP
Race report

Macau GP: Browning wins after race stopped by fiery crash

Williams Academy driver Luke Browning dominated the Macau Grand Prix on Sunday in a race that was interrupted by a fiery crash for Prema’s Paul Aron.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Updated

Browning proved supreme at both the original start and the late safety car restart, following a red flag for Aron’s incident, to stamp his authority on a race in which the Hitech driver never really looked properly threatened. 

With the race ending under a safety car, Browning came home ahead of Dennis Hauger and Gabriele Mini to secure the biggest race win of his career.

At the original start, Browning got away brilliantly from pole position and defended the inside line all the way down to Lisboa as Prema’s Mini tucked into his slipstream. 

As they braked for the tight right-hander, front row starter Alex Dunne moved to the left to try to get around the outside of Mini – but found himself on the wrong line and ran off into the tyre barriers.

Following a brief virtual safety car period, Browning pulled clear to end the opening lap more than one second clear as the main battle appeared to be behind him. 

Mini, who had a wild moment on cold tyres at Moorish Hill, was under attack from his team-mate Dino Beganovic – who slipstreamed past on the run down to Lisboa.

But Beganovic carried too much speed into the corner and, after locking up, ran wide into the tyre barriers, bringing out of the second VSC. 

The race quickly got going again and Browning, despite losing one second on that VSC lap, soon extended his advantage as he steadily pulled clear, with Mini running alone in second behind him. 

Hauger was the man on the move though, as he passed Prema’s Aron into third on the run to Lisboa on lap five, while Aron lost another place to Mari Boya a lap later. 

Aron found himself under attack from behind and on lap eight, going through the Solitude Esses, he crashed out, spearing off into the barriers – with his car breaking in half and erupting into flames.

While Aron was able to climb out of the car unaided, debris across the track and a badly damaged crash barrier prompted the red flag at the end of lap nine. 

The pursuing Pepi Marti and Charlie Wurz appeared to have got caught up in what happened, as both were left with damage.

Wurz, who braked to avoid getting involved in the incident, locked the rears and hit the barriers – damaging his front wing and gearbox, which put him out of the restart. Marti had front wing damage but was able to make the restart.

Following a 55-minute delay to repair the barriers, the restart on lap 12 saw Browning again perfectly control his getaway as Mini came under pressure from Hauger behind him.

Hauger managed to draft past Mini on the run to Lisboa, and briefly ran side-by-side with Browning before tucking into second.

But the Norwegian driver appeared to have little to counter Browning’s stunning pace, the Williams junior having been supreme on cold tyres all day. 

Mini’s bid to recover the runner-up spot was also dashed at the end of the lap when the safety car was called out again following a crash involving Nikola Tsolov at Fisherman’s Bend.

With insufficient time to clear the stranded car, the race ended under yellows.

With Browning, Hauger and Mini taking the top three spots, Mari Boya came home in fourth, ahead of Marti and Richard Verschoor.

Isack Hadjar, Zane Maloney, Oliver Goethe and Laurens van Hoepen made up the top 10, while Dan Ticktum recovered from the back of the field to finish 13th.

FIA F3 World Cup - race results:

 Pos.  No. Driver Laps  Time Delay
11 Luke Browning 15 35'08.337  
27 Dennis Hauger 15 35'08.684 0.347
9 Gabriele Minì 15 35'09.036 0.699
28 Mari Boya 15 35'09.375 1.038
15 Pepe Martí 15 35'09.646 1.309
1 Richard Verschoor 15 35'10.096 1.759
12 Isack Hadjar 15 35'10.686 2.349
24 Zane Maloney 15 35'10.875 2.538
17 Oliver Goethe 15 35'11.157 2.820
10  21 Laurens van Hoepen 15 35'11.345 3.008
11  19 Sophia Flörsch 15 35'11.735 3.398
12  2 Roman Staněk 15 35'12.306 3.969
13  25 Dan Ticktum 15 35'13.068 4.731
14  20 Tommy Smith 15 35'13.349 5.012
15  3 Ugo Ugochukwu 15 35'13.467 5.130
16  22 Christian Mansell 15 35'13.816 5.479
17  7 Matías Zagazeta 15 35'14.068 5.731
18  29 Marcus Armstrong 15 35'15.198 6.861
19  18 Noel León 15 35'15.977 7.640
20  5 Max Esterson 15 35'21.558 13.221
Ret  23 Nikola Tsolov 11 22'54.877 -
NC  16 Sebastian Montoya 10 35'15.534 -
Ret  6 Charlie Wurz 9 24'37.058 -
Ret  10 Paul Aron 7 16'36.274 -
Ret  8 Dino Beganovic 2 5'19.879 -
Ret  14 Alex Dunne 0 - -
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Ticktum after Macau accident: Rivals' mistake “shouldn’t happen at this level”
Next article Aron thought he was on fire in scary Macau F3 crash
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Studying Macau GP start history helped Browning deliver winning tactic

Studying Macau GP start history helped Browning deliver winning tactic

F3
Macau GP

Studying Macau GP start history helped Browning deliver winning tactic Studying Macau GP start history helped Browning deliver winning tactic

Ticktum after Macau accident: Rivals' mistake “shouldn’t happen at this level”

Ticktum after Macau accident: Rivals' mistake “shouldn’t happen at this level”

F3
Macau GP

Ticktum after Macau accident: Rivals' mistake “shouldn’t happen at this level” Ticktum after Macau accident: Rivals' mistake “shouldn’t happen at this level”

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

HitechGP
More from
HitechGP
Macau GP: Williams junior Browning wins qualifying race

Macau GP: Williams junior Browning wins qualifying race

F3
Macau GP

Macau GP: Williams junior Browning wins qualifying race Macau GP: Williams junior Browning wins qualifying race

Hitech confirms F1 bid as it announces major new investor

Hitech confirms F1 bid as it announces major new investor

Formula 1

Hitech confirms F1 bid as it announces major new investor Hitech confirms F1 bid as it announces major new investor

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Prime
Prime
FIA F2

Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1 Why Marcus Armstrong hopes ‘coming home’ can reopen doors to F1

Latest news

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP Martin says 2023 MotoGP title ‘stolen’ by bad tyre in Qatar GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP F1 fans tore down view-blocking screens during Las Vegas GP

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss MotoGP points leader Bagnaia ‘very scared’ in Qatar GP Turn 1 near-miss

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP

Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message Qatar MotoGP winner Di Giannantonio explains ‘mapping 8’ message

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates Ranked! Carlin's greatest F1 graduates

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

Prime
Prime
GT

How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going How a much-changed Macau GP kept the party going

Inside the Macau Grand Prix's greatest moments

Inside the Macau Grand Prix's greatest moments

Prime
Prime
F3

Inside the Macau Grand Prix's greatest moments Inside the Macau Grand Prix's greatest moments

From banned bad boy to Red Bull's next bright hope

From banned bad boy to Red Bull's next bright hope

Prime
Prime
F3
Macau GP

From banned bad boy to Red Bull's next bright hope From banned bad boy to Red Bull's next bright hope

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe