Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Special feature

Win the Ultimate Experience with Marriott in Abu Dhabi

Tickets
shares
comments
Win the Ultimate Experience with Marriott in Abu Dhabi
10h ago

Win the Ultimate Experience with Marriott in Abu Dhabi and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport.

Motorsport fans can win a prize that includes meeting Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas* at an exclusive Marriott Elite Member event in Abu Dhabi and much more.

To enter the chance to win the Ultimate Experience, fans can take part in the 2018 Marriott Simulator Challenge at Le Méridien Abu Dhabi.

The competition is open to Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® and SPG® members, and the overall winner of this unmissable experience will be the entrant that sets the fastest lap time on the Marriott Simulator Challenge from November 15-23, 2018. If you are not a Member yet you can register here for free.

The winner will receive exclusive access for themselves, plus one guest, to a private event at the Yas Hotel on Saturday November 24 to meet Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas*, which also includes a group Q&A session. What's more, the winner will then get to pit their wits against one of racing's biggest names by racing Valtteri over a timed lap on the simulator.

Also included in the prize is:

- A three-night stay for two at Aloft Abu Dhabi between November 23-26, 2018

- Access for two to the Amber Lounge Party - the ultimate world-class party for celebrities, Formula 1™ drivers, and VIPs - as part of a group of eight on Sunday November 25

- Brunch for two people at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi on Sunday November 25

Those who set the second and third fastest times will also win access for two people to the exclusive Yas Hotel reception where Valtteri Bottas will appear*, while one miniature replica Lewis Hamilton helmet will be given to each of the people setting the fourth and fifth fastest times.

Those placing 6th to 10th will receive 50,000 Marriott points; the 11th- and 12th-place finishers will win a Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport shirt signed by both drivers; a Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport cap will be given to those finishing 13th-15th.

The Le Méridien Abu Dhabi simulator will be open at the following times:

- November 15-17: 6pm to 1am

- November 18-21: 6pm to 12am

- November 22-25: 6pm to 1am

Don't worry if you miss the Le Meridien Abu Dhabi Simulator Challenge as the fun continues at the Yas Marina Circuit F1 Fanzone, running from November 22-25.

The Marriott Simulator Challenge will be located behind the main grandstand on the start/finish straight. The F1 Fanzone houses a host of entertainment options for race going fans of all ages.

In 2018, four Marriott simulators will be housed in the Marriott Garage which will be open to anyone attending the race. At the Marriott Garage, fans will have the chance to learn about the award winning Marriott loyalty program and win more exciting individual prizes, daily, from November 22-25.

The prize pool will be as follows:

- Thursday: Access for two to an exclusive reception where Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas will be appearing* at the Yas Hotel on Saturday, 24 November 2018

- Friday: Access for two for a guided tour of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team garage, plus a signed cap by both Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport drivers.

- Saturday: Admission for two to the Amber Lounge Party (as part of a group of eight) on Sunday November 25 plus a signed cap by both Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport drivers.

- Sunday: A cap and a shirt signed by both Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport drivers.

*Subject at all times to the availability of the driver, which could change due to unforeseen circumstances just as a precaution

About the Marriott Rewards Program:

Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® and SPG® share a single, unified program with more than 6,700 hotels across 29 unique brands, including St. Regis®, The Ritz-Carlton®, JW Marriott®, The Luxury Collection®, W®, Renaissance Hotels® and Courtyard®. Wherever you're going, whatever you're doing, one program will bring you an unmatched collection of hotels and experiences.

You can redeem points for Free Night Awards (without blackout dates) at any participating hotels and resorts worldwide or you can also transfer your points to more than 40 airlines to redeem for free flights and upgrades. Plus, you could get VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more.

For more information about the program click here

Next article
Russell made "PowerPoint presentation" in Williams 2018 bid

Previous article

Russell made "PowerPoint presentation" in Williams 2018 bid

Next article

Vietnam secures place on 2020 F1 calendar

Vietnam secures place on 2020 F1 calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP Tickets
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Article type Special feature

Red zone: trending stories

How Marquez is usurping Rossi's 'GOAT' status Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

How Marquez is usurping Rossi's 'GOAT' status

4h ago
Honda's upgraded engine returns for Brazilian GP Article
Formula 1

Honda's upgraded engine returns for Brazilian GP

Ericsson admits Sauber exit timing Article
Formula 1

Ericsson admits Sauber exit timing "hurts"

Latest videos
Lando Norris' guide to Brazil 01:59
Formula 1

Lando Norris' guide to Brazil

3m ago
2020 Vietnamese GP circuit rendering 03:22
Formula 1

2020 Vietnamese GP circuit rendering

6h ago

Shop Our Store
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now

News in depth
Ericsson admits Sauber exit timing
Formula 1

Ericsson admits Sauber exit timing "hurts"

Honda's upgraded engine returns for Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Honda's upgraded engine returns for Brazilian GP

The lesson that will make Verstappen a champion
Formula 1

The lesson that will make Verstappen a champion

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.