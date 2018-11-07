Win the Ultimate Experience with Marriott in Abu Dhabi

Motorsport fans can win a prize that includes meeting Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas* at an exclusive Marriott Elite Member event in Abu Dhabi and much more.

To enter the chance to win the Ultimate Experience, fans can take part in the 2018 Marriott Simulator Challenge at Le Méridien Abu Dhabi.

The competition is open to Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® and SPG® members, and the overall winner of this unmissable experience will be the entrant that sets the fastest lap time on the Marriott Simulator Challenge from November 15-23, 2018. If you are not a Member yet you can register here for free.

The winner will receive exclusive access for themselves, plus one guest, to a private event at the Yas Hotel on Saturday November 24 to meet Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas*, which also includes a group Q&A session. What's more, the winner will then get to pit their wits against one of racing's biggest names by racing Valtteri over a timed lap on the simulator.

Also included in the prize is:

- A three-night stay for two at Aloft Abu Dhabi between November 23-26, 2018

- Access for two to the Amber Lounge Party - the ultimate world-class party for celebrities, Formula 1™ drivers, and VIPs - as part of a group of eight on Sunday November 25

- Brunch for two people at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi on Sunday November 25

Those who set the second and third fastest times will also win access for two people to the exclusive Yas Hotel reception where Valtteri Bottas will appear*, while one miniature replica Lewis Hamilton helmet will be given to each of the people setting the fourth and fifth fastest times.

Those placing 6th to 10th will receive 50,000 Marriott points; the 11th- and 12th-place finishers will win a Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport shirt signed by both drivers; a Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport cap will be given to those finishing 13th-15th.

The Le Méridien Abu Dhabi simulator will be open at the following times:

- November 15-17: 6pm to 1am

- November 18-21: 6pm to 12am

- November 22-25: 6pm to 1am

Don't worry if you miss the Le Meridien Abu Dhabi Simulator Challenge as the fun continues at the Yas Marina Circuit F1 Fanzone, running from November 22-25.

The Marriott Simulator Challenge will be located behind the main grandstand on the start/finish straight. The F1 Fanzone houses a host of entertainment options for race going fans of all ages.

In 2018, four Marriott simulators will be housed in the Marriott Garage which will be open to anyone attending the race. At the Marriott Garage, fans will have the chance to learn about the award winning Marriott loyalty program and win more exciting individual prizes, daily, from November 22-25.

The prize pool will be as follows:

- Thursday: Access for two to an exclusive reception where Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Valtteri Bottas will be appearing* at the Yas Hotel on Saturday, 24 November 2018

- Friday: Access for two for a guided tour of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team garage, plus a signed cap by both Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport drivers.

- Saturday: Admission for two to the Amber Lounge Party (as part of a group of eight) on Sunday November 25 plus a signed cap by both Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport drivers.

- Sunday: A cap and a shirt signed by both Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport drivers.

*Subject at all times to the availability of the driver, which could change due to unforeseen circumstances just as a precaution

About the Marriott Rewards Program:

Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® and SPG® share a single, unified program with more than 6,700 hotels across 29 unique brands, including St. Regis®, The Ritz-Carlton®, JW Marriott®, The Luxury Collection®, W®, Renaissance Hotels® and Courtyard®. Wherever you're going, whatever you're doing, one program will bring you an unmatched collection of hotels and experiences.

You can redeem points for Free Night Awards (without blackout dates) at any participating hotels and resorts worldwide or you can also transfer your points to more than 40 airlines to redeem for free flights and upgrades. Plus, you could get VIP access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events and more.

