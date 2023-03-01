Video: F1 2023's Testing Analysis - A Race Engineer Explains
What can Formula 1's scientific data show us about the upcoming 2023 season?
From fastest laps to pace versus degradation, we look at Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, McLaren and more to see what the data really can tell us ahead of the 2023 F1 season.
Special guest Blake Hinsey, ex-Red Bull Performance Engineer for Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez (among others), joins F1 editor Jon Noble and host Martyn Lee, to review all the data and more.
F1 revenue boosted to $2.5 billion in 2022 amid record fan attendance
Why F1's midfield looks too close to call in 2023
Latest news
Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test
Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test Sasahara replaces injured Yamashita for Super Formula test
Supercars decides on Gen3 weights
Supercars decides on Gen3 weights Supercars decides on Gen3 weights
Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep
Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep Reynolds details unique Supercars season prep
Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut
Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut Second-generation Kelly set for Supercars debut
The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The rookie crop of F1 2023 The rookies looking to make their mark on F1 in 2023
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door The key factors behind F1’s Premier League-style managerial revolving door
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets The tangible steps Alpine has taken to meeting its humble F1 2023 targets
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery Why "grounded" Hamilton remains confident in Mercedes' F1 recovery
Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
Has Alonso chosen the right team? Has Alonso made the right choice gambling on Aston Martin F1?
How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
F1's competitive order after Bahrain How the F1 2023 competitive order is shaping up after Bahrain testing
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on the final day of F1 testing in Bahrain
Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?
Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement? Does F1 testing need an injection of fresh excitement?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.