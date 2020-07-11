Vettel pitting contributed to Verstappen's Q3 spin

Verstappen was Hamilton’s closest threat for the top spot in qualifying on Saturday for the second race of the 2020 season at the Red Bull Ring and had improved his opening sector time on his final lap in Q3.

But as the lap wore on, the Red Bull driver had to catch two big snaps of oversteer – at the long left of Turn 6 and approaching the fast right of Turn 8 – and he then half-spun his RB16 as he ran through the final two corners.

Vettel, who qualified 10th, was pitting on the inside of the penultimate corner as Verstappen approached – although the conditions meant the Dutchman was unaware who was in front of him.

“I guess it was Seb going in the pits – you can’t see even the colour of the car [in the rain], Verstappen said in the post-qualifying press conference.

“I understeered because of it and then I went a bit wide – like I came onto the kerb on the exit and then I lost it.

“So, I had a four-wheel drift into the last corner. But anyway, it was not good enough of a lap to beat Lewis.”