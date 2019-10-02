Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel expands on "Bring back f***ing V12s" remark

shares
comments
Vettel expands on "Bring back f***ing V12s" remark
By:
Co-author: Adam Cooper
Oct 2, 2019, 2:57 PM

Sebastian Vettel says his frustrated radio message for Formula 1 to 'bring back the f***ing V12s' after his Russian GP retirement was borne of ongoing angst at the downside of the current turbo hybrid engines.

Vettel's hopes of a podium finish at Sochi on Sunday were dashed when the MGU-K on his car failed shortly after his pitstop.

With the team realising that continuing to race on risked damaging the engine, Vettel was ordered to stop his car immediately – which in doing so prompted a virtual safety car that cost teammate Charles Leclerc the win.

After being told to jump clear of his car, a disappointed Vettel came over the radio and said simply: "Bring back the f***ing V12s.'

Reflecting late on about whether the disappointment of the day had prompted him to reconsider staying in F1, Vettel said: "There's no series like Formula 1 with V12s, otherwise I would consider!

"But, no, I mean, obviously there's no option. These power units are very complex.

"I think from an engineering point of view, very fascinating, but obviously I have my stand on it, and I don't think it comes with a great upside for us racing, and people watching."

Read Also:

Vettel said that having been in contention for the win in Russia, despite the controversy surrounding the Ferrari team orders, the retirement had been very hard to accept.

"In that moment obviously it was very bitter, because up to that point I thought I drove very well, and it was looking like a good afternoon," he explained.

"Then obviously the first reaction when the car sort of breaks down is always not the happiest one."

Read Also:

 

Next article
Multi 21 revisited - and what Webber thinks of it now

Previous article

Multi 21 revisited - and what Webber thinks of it now
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Japanese GP

Japanese GP

10 Oct - 13 Oct
FP1 Starts in
8 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 11 Oct
20:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 11 Oct
00:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 12 Oct
22:00
12:00
QU Sat 12 Oct
01:00
15:00
Race Sun 13 Oct
00:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes accounts reveal cost of 2018 F1 title

3h
2
Formula 1

Vettel expands on "Bring back f***ing V12s" remark

1h
3
Formula 1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Webber thinks of it now

1h
4
Formula 1

Wolff: Recent Ferrari engine gains "an outlier"

5
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why Red Bull couldn't carry Friday form

Latest videos

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now 06:29
Formula 1
3h

Multi 21 revisited - and what Mark Webber thinks of it now

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control' 05:36
Formula 1

'Ferrari's F1 driver rivalry risks spiraling out of control'

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

Latest news

Vettel expands on "Bring back f***ing V12s" remark
F1

Vettel expands on "Bring back f***ing V12s" remark

Multi 21 revisited - and what Webber thinks of it now
F1

Multi 21 revisited - and what Webber thinks of it now

Mercedes accounts reveal cost of 2018 F1 title
F1

Mercedes accounts reveal cost of 2018 F1 title

Verstappen explains why Red Bull couldn't carry Friday form
F1

Verstappen explains why Red Bull couldn't carry Friday form

Vettel's defiance shows he isn't finished yet
F1

Vettel's defiance shows he isn't finished yet

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.