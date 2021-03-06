Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
116 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
147 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
232 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
259 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
273 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
280 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" F1 winter training
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel says he is "at peace" with himself over his final Ferrari season, but doesn't believe he'll be under any less pressure at his new Formula 1 team.

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit

Vettel was told before the delayed 2020 season start that his expiring Ferrari contract would not be renewed, as the Scuderia secured the services of McLaren's Carlos Sainz for 2021.

During a lame duck year, Vettel often struggled to perform at his peak with a car that didn't suit his driving style and he ended up being comfortably beaten by teammate Charles Leclerc.

Vettel was outqualified by Leclerc by 13-4 and could only score 33 points compared to 98 for the Monegasque driver, which included a solitary podium in Turkey.

Speaking at the presentation of his new 2021 car, the Aston Martin AMR21, Vettel candidly reflected on how unhappy he was with his own performance, but stressed he was at peace with himself about how his last season with Ferrari played out.

"In all honesty, the whole year was a challenge," Vettel acknowledged. "I've thought about this a lot at the time last year.

"I’m obviously not happy with how last year went in terms of performance, entirely my performance, but I think I accepted [it] and I don’t have any regrets.

"I know that it hasn’t been to my standards that I mostly hold myself [to]. I’ve never really cared what people think or say or, sorry, write. So that’s why I think it’s important that I’m at peace with that myself.

"I'm very much looking forward to this year, and for sure having very, very high expectations myself."

Read Also:

For 2021 Vettel found a new home at Aston Martin Racing, the former Racing Point team.

Even though the Silverstone outfit is much smaller and doesn't carry the crushing weight of the Ferrari badge, Vettel doesn't believe the pressure will be any lower at his new team than at Maranello, or indeed the pressure the four-time world champion puts himself under.

"I don't think there's always a link between pressure and enjoyment," he argued. "In fact, I put a lot of pressure and expectation on myself.

"So in that regard, nothing changes, the satisfaction you get when you when you cross the line and you've done a good job, you are your first and best judge. I don't expect it to change.

"And if you talk about pressure, I'd be very happy to have tons of pressure and be able to fight for the championship. That's ultimately what I would love to do.

"Obviously for us this year it's a different situation to be in and I think it's a great challenge. And we accept that. And we want to master the challenge and hopefully come out better than what we thought. 

"The best way of doing that normally is to go step by step and focus on the things that are right in front of you, not getting disturbed by the big picture."

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" F1 winter training

Previous article

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" F1 winter training
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

7h
2
MotoGP

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

2h
3
Formula 1

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit

20min
4
Formula 1

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

20h
5
IndyCar

O’Ward: Racing Indy was “like driving into a black hole”

19h
Latest news
Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit
Formula 1

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit

20m
Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" F1 winter training
Formula 1

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" F1 winter training

2h
How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap
Formula 1

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap

5h
Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Formula 1

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

7h
Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"
Formula 1

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"

18h
Latest videos
First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

More from
Filip Cleeren
Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"

Abiteboul's Alpine F1 departure was a "shock" - Budkowski
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul's Alpine F1 departure was a "shock" - Budkowski

Schumacher: No added pressure from father's legacy for F1 debut
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: No added pressure from father's legacy for F1 debut

More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel blasts F1's sprint race plan: "It makes no sense"

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

Has Vettel got his mojo back with Aston Martin?

How Vettel's Ferrari mission ended on a sour note Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Vettel's Ferrari mission ended on a sour note

More from
Scuderia Ferrari
How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Trending Today

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Pramac Ducati team to carry F1 logo on 2021 MotoGP bikes

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

O’Ward: Racing Indy was “like driving into a black hole”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

O’Ward: Racing Indy was “like driving into a black hole”

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Archive: When Ferrari almost stopped Ford's Le Mans steamroller
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans / Nostalgia

Archive: When Ferrari almost stopped Ford's Le Mans steamroller

Latest news

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel "at peace" with himself over Ferrari F1 exit

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" F1 winter training
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Bottas focused on mental gains in "extreme" F1 winter training

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why the new Aston Martin is more than just a green Mercedes

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.