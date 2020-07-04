Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
Race in
19 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
145 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Austrian GP / Breaking news

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen

shares
comments
Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen
By:
Jul 4, 2020, 4:35 PM

Max Verstappen says balance issues with his Red Bull meant the gap to Mercedes in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix was bigger than it should be.

The Dutchman has spent the weekend trying to get the best out of a new wing philosophy that his team has brought to the Red Bull Ring, and he admitted that he still had not got a perfect set-up for qualifying.

After ending up 0.538 seconds adrift of pole position man Valtteri Bottas, Verstappen reckoned that his car had potential to do better, although he was sceptical about being able to beat the dominant Mercedes.

"I wasn't entirely happy with the balance, like some corners were good and some were not," he said. "So then, you know, the gap can be a bit bigger. But still I think half a second is still quite a decent gap.

"But what do you say about it? You know we just need to work harder and try to close up."

While Verstappen said his home fans may be alarmed by how far behind Mercedes he has ended up after promising form in pre-season testing, he still thinks there is promise in the Red Bull package.

"Of course it's not what we want," he said about the half second difference. "But anyway I was not very happy with the overall balance we had in the car.

"As soon as we can sort that a bit better, then maybe it looks already a bit nicer. I don't say that we would have beaten them, but let's see.

"I mean, it's eight races, and we have another weekend here anyway. So we'll just take this on board, learn a lot throughout this weekend, and hopefully we can do better next week.

"I mean there are no dramas yet. Maybe in Holland there is but I don't care. I just focus on myself and the team."

Strategy bid

Despite lacking the pace to beat Mercedes, Verstappen thinks there is still a chance to make life difficult for his rivals in the race having opted for a different starting tyre strategy.

He scraped through Q2 on the medium, and that could help him with temperatures expected to be much warmer for Sunday's race.

"It's going to be interesting," he explained. "It's going to quite a bit warmer tomorrow, so I hope that's going to play in our advantage.

"Clearly today Mercedes was on a different level, unfortunately, Let's see how we can do tomorrow.

"Last year we were also a little bit off in qualifying, so I expect we are a little bit better in the race. I'm the only one on a different tyre in the top 10, so I'm just looking forward to it. We have nothing to lose, so I'll try to make it as difficult as possible for them."

Next article
Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction

Previous article

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction

trending Today

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?
IndyCar / IndyCar
3h

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars

Why there’s more to Mercedes than a new paint scheme in Austria
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Why there’s more to Mercedes than a new paint scheme in Austria

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull: FIA risks opening can of worms with DAS ruling

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

Latest news

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Austrian GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction

1h
2
IndyCar

What time and channel is the IndyCar race today?

3h
3
Formula 1

2020 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying results

3h
4
Formula 1

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars

1h
5
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole; disaster for Ferrari

3h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers 03:46
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – F1’s season openers

F1 2020 Season Preview 21:37
Formula 1

F1 2020 Season Preview

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July 01:06
Formula 1

Autosport Magazine - Returns 2nd July

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – When Renault changed F1 forever

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments 03:57
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Austrian GP greatest moments

Latest news

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen
Formula 1

Balance issue exaggerated gap to Mercedes - Verstappen

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction
Formula 1

Hamilton under investigation over yellow flag infraction

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars
Formula 1

Norris never expected to outqualify Racing Point cars

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks
Formula 1

Hamilton opens up on "interesting" anti-racism driver talks

Mercedes in its "own league" in Austria, admits Bottas
Formula 1

Mercedes in its "own league" in Austria, admits Bottas

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.