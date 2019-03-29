Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from "band aid" DRS

shares
comments
Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from
By:
44m ago

Max Verstappen thinks Formula 1 should move away from relying on DRS for overtaking moves, with Lewis Hamilton labelling the concept a "band aid" for poor racing.

While the jury is out on the effectiveness of new front wing regulations to allow cars to follow each more closely, drivers have no doubts that the bigger DRS in 2019 has boosted its effectiveness in battle this year.

Read Also:

But Verstappen thinks that while it is good drivers can fight, he reckons ultimately Formula 1 needs to find solutions that allow more traditional overtaking moves.

"With the DRS, that was the big positive," said Verstappen about his views on the new rules to help racing. "They did that well.

"But of course in a way maybe you don't want the DRS overtakes.

"I would be a fan of trying to go away from DRS overtaking. But at the moment that is a good solution, I guess, on some tracks where you normally can't really get by."

Verstappen's views have been backed by Lewis Hamilton, who says that DRS is a sticking plaster for the lack of overtaking opportunities that modern F1 allows.

"Obviously DRS is a band-aid for the poor quality of the racing that we get with the cars that are designed," said the world champion. "But it is what it is.

"You can't change the fundamental structure of how these cars are and the wake that they create, so they've got to find a way of making racing easier."

Speaking about how well the new regulations have worked, Verstappen added: "Well following is still difficult.

"But for me, the main problem was - in my first stint for example, I felt I was quicker than Sebastian [Vettel] but I couldn't run close because my tyres were overheating. I had to back out. And then of course with the turbulence you get from the cars it's not ideal."

Both Verstappen and Hamilton are clear that the improved DRS, plus an extra zone in Bahrain, could lead to much more overtaking this year.

Verstappen said: "Here anyway you can overtake more, so you will definitely see a lot more overtaking going on.

"Also I think even if people go by with the DRS, because it's such a big slot, even when the guys then go behind again, I think the turbulence of the car means you can have a fight again. It will be interesting.

Hamilton added: "I think it's going to make it more exciting. You'll have to be more tactical. Here there's always such a big delta time that you have to have to the car in front to have a chance of overtaking. Increasing the DRS reduces that per lap, which I think is a positive thing."

Verstappen has suggested that if DRS overtaking opportunities become too easy then the FIA should shorten the zones.

"You can always then make it shorter, the zones," he said. "Yeah, just shorten the zone - I think over the years we've made it longer, maybe now you can make it shorter."

Next article
Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Previous article

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Next article

Video: Vettel ducks question about Ferrari's cooling

Video: Vettel ducks question about Ferrari's cooling
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Honda's Ducati-style winglet rejected by MotoGP

55m ago
Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from Article
Formula 1

Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from "band aid" DRS

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane Article
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Latest videos
Vettel ducked the question about Ferrari's cooling 10:22
Formula 1

Vettel ducked the question about Ferrari's cooling

1h ago
Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix 04:35
Formula 1

Five things to look out for in the Bahrain Grand Prix

Mar 27, 2019

Shop Our Store
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Shop Now
Mercedes

Mercedes

Shop Now
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
Video: Vettel ducks question about Ferrari's cooling
Formula 1

Video: Vettel ducks question about Ferrari's cooling

Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from
Formula 1

Verstappen, Hamilton want F1 to move away from "band aid" DRS

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.