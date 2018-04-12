Verstappen: Easy for Hamilton to blame the younger driver

Max Verstappen thinks Lewis Hamilton only criticised him for their Bahrain Grand Prix clash because it was "simple and easy" to blame the younger driver.

Hamilton was caught on camera after the Sakhir race labelling Verstappen a "dickhead" for his part in a coming together the pair had at Turn 1 in the early stages of the race.

Verstappen is adamant that he did nothing wrong, though, and suggests that Hamilton's stance was prompted because the Dutchman is not as experienced in F1.

When asked ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix why he felt Hamilton had a go at him, Verstappen said: "Why? Because it is quite simple and easy to blame the younger driver, that is the only way I can see it.

"Like I said, these things happen. There is no reason for me to change anything."

Verstappen has not spoken to Hamilton since Bahrain, but suggested he may choose to chat to the Mercedes driver this weekend.

However, he is convinced that his approach to racing will not be altered by the incident that ultimately put him out of the race.

"I might have a talk with him," explained Verstappen. "It depends if it is really necessary, but why should I change something?

"I don't think I did anything wrong in my approach. I was just trying to overtake a car and it was a fair chance, I went for it.

"Last year in Mexico it could have gone wrong as well, maybe for me or another car. It is racing. It is very simple. I don't understand why everyone is on top of the topic as these things happen in racing."

Renault woes

Verstappen's clash with Hamilton in Bahrain came as the result of a charge through the field that was needed after a qualifying crash caused by an unspecified problem with his Renault engine.

With teammate Daniel Ricciardo retiring from Bahrain with an electrical problem, there remain fresh doubts about the progress that Renault has made with reliability over the course of the winter.

But Verstappen says he has faith that the French car manufacturer is doing all it can to improve matters.

"From Daniel's car in the race, he had the problem quite similar to me in Canada [last year], and in testing I think as well this year," he said.

"It is definitely something to look into, but what can you do about it? It is something Renault needs to sort out and they are working really hard.

"They are trying their very best to provide us with the best equipment here. I am not too worried about it if it happens. If it happens you cannot prevent it."