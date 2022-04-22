Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Sainz surprised he "lacked calmness" amid Australian F1 woe Next / Mercedes Imola updates revealed as F1 teams seek airflow improvements
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Verstappen backs call for F1 weekend media format changes

World champion Max Verstappen has supported calls that Formula 1's new weekend format with the media doesn't work for drivers, as it has unnecessarily increased their workload.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Verstappen backs call for F1 weekend media format changes
Listen to this article

Against the backdrop of discussions between the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) related to concerns about the new schedule and drivers' media commitments, Verstappen has suggested changes are needed.

Motorsport.com understands that the GPDA has written to F1 and the FIA to explain what drivers don't like about the new format and how they think things can be changed to make it better for everyone.

It is understood that the drivers feel improvements can be made to the way they have to repeatedly answer the same questions from television crews, as well as the way the current timetable works before track action begins.

This relates to the change of approach to Thursdays and Friday, which were intended to help compress time at the track but appear to have made little impact.

F1 and the FIA have scrapped the formal Thursday media day for 2022 and shifted official press conferences to Friday morning in a bid to create a shorter three-day format.

However, drivers have been kept just as busy on Thursdays with other commitments and now face an extra long day on Friday thanks to the new morning press conference schedule and later running of sessions.

The timing of the press conferences has also proved to not be ideal for media, who have less content on Thursdays and find that a lot of the remarks made on Friday morning, with practice taking place immediately after, are wasted because they are timed out.

Speaking at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix about the driver concerns, Verstappen said: "I think it's more about how we're doing the press conferences and the media activities. I think it was better before.

"Now our Thursday is very long, which officially is not really a day anymore. But actually for us, it's the same amount of you, or even more on a Thursday, and even more now on a Friday, where you come in early.

"Coming in early is not a problem, but your whole day is longer. So going to more races, you would like to have a shorter weekend.

"But actually now, with more races, we're also having longer weekends, so at least more days that we are actually at the track and doing stuff. So yeah, that definitely needs to change."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Verstappen said one of the biggest frustrations for him also was the way that drivers had to face being asked the same questions by separate television crews, which got repetitive after a while.

"We do this (press conference), then we go outside, then we have to speak to all the individual [television] media," he said.

"But they all ask the same question. And you basically are repeating yourself six or seven times. You try to keep it interesting to try and word it in a different way but, at the end of the day, you say the same thing, right?

"What you see in other sports, when they have a press conference, there are a lot of mics just brought together. And actually, instead of giving the broadcasters just two questions each, they all have six, eight or ten questions just in one go, and they can all broadcast it.

"So I think that's also way more efficient and nicer for everyone, and you get a lot more out of the drivers."

Read Also:

GPDA director George Russell was clear that the drivers' desire to see things change was not about being confrontational but instead about being constructive in a bid to make F1 better for everyone.

"I've only been around for three years but between all of the drivers, we are incredibly united and we've got constant communication with F1 and the FIA to try to improve our sports in every single aspect," he said.

"It is forever changing but there isn't more to elaborate at the moment. But I think it's important that between drivers, F1 and the FIA we're all on the same page and we're all pushing the same direction."

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz surprised he "lacked calmness" amid Australian F1 woe
Previous article

Sainz surprised he "lacked calmness" amid Australian F1 woe
Next article

Mercedes Imola updates revealed as F1 teams seek airflow improvements

Mercedes Imola updates revealed as F1 teams seek airflow improvements
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes Imola updates revealed as F1 teams seek airflow improvements Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Mercedes Imola updates revealed as F1 teams seek airflow improvements

F1’s rules of conduct for drivers published by FIA Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

F1’s rules of conduct for drivers published by FIA

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime
Formula 1

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now Australian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: "No reason to believe" in F1 title right now

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues Australian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: No clear fix for Red Bull's early season F1 issues

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Prime
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Latest news

Mercedes Imola updates revealed as F1 teams seek airflow improvements
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes Imola updates revealed as F1 teams seek airflow improvements

Verstappen backs call for F1 weekend media format changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen backs call for F1 weekend media format changes

Sainz surprised he "lacked calmness" amid Australian F1 woe
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz surprised he "lacked calmness" amid Australian F1 woe

F1 drivers favour standalone sprint race change
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 drivers favour standalone sprint race change

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Prime

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Ferrari has enjoyed a great start to the 2022 campaign, and even Charles Leclerc has already mentioned the championship. But has Ferrari banished the problems of the recent past as it seeks a first Formula 1 drivers' title since 2007, or could the woes that thwarted Sebastian Vettel return to plague the Scuderia once more?

Formula 1
20 h
Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom Prime

Why Netflix isn't the sole reason behind F1's modern-day boom

OPINION: With a colossal surge in popularity and sell-out crowds at grands prix, Formula 1 is currently enjoying something of a boom. Netflix's Drive to Survive series is commonly credited with bringing F1 into the mainstream - but is it the root to its current success, or simply a symptom?

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2022
The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022 Prime

The ongoing problem with F1 sprints that's worse for 2022

OPINION: Formula 1’s sprint race weekend format returns with the upcoming Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The championship deemed its 2021 experiments to be so successful it wanted double for 2022 before team cost arguments scuppered the plan. But one change that has been made for the next three sprints makes them even more controversial

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2022
Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task Prime

Understanding the true scale of Mercedes' F1 turnaround task

Mercedes has been considered the best of the rest behind Ferrari and Red Bull in the early stages of the 2022 Formula 1 campaign, but delving into the supertimes third place could be considered lenient – with worse to follow unless it solves its ongoing problems.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2022
Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Dropped by Red Bull after a fraught six-month stint in 2019, Pierre Gasly is now a proven race winner. The mothership has had plenty of opportunities to call him back, but as the Frenchman tells Oleg Karpov, he still believes there's more to achieve at the Italian squad

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2022
How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began Prime

How Brabham's history-making F1 odyssey began

Built on hard-won lessons with home-built specials on the other side of the world, the first incarnation of the Brabham marque was, like its founder, Aussie grit personified. Damien Smith kicks off a four-part history of the pioneering Formula 1 team with the period spanning 1946-1965.

Formula 1
Apr 17, 2022
How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022 Prime

How Alpine F1 junior Oscar Piastri is spending 2022

Oscar Piastri is a consecutive champion of F3 and F2, matching the achievements of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell before they made their big breaks in F1. Yet Piastri is set for a year on the sidelines as Alpine’s reserve driver. What more can he do to break through, asks Oleg Karpov?

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2022
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control Prime

The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control

After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.