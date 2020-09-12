Formula 1
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Results

2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

shares
comments
2020 F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
By:

Lewis Hamilton will start the Tuscan Grand Prix from pole position, the ninth round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Mugello.

In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the benchmark on his first run at 1m15.144s, 0.059s faster than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton lapped 0.174s slower on his second run, while Bottas had to abort due to Esteban Ocon’s Renault causing a yellow flag with a big spin.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third, 0.365s off the pace, ahead of teammate Alex Albon. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) will start fifth, ahead of the Racing Points of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll – who will swap places due to the penalty Perez incurred in Friday practice. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), McLaren’s Carlos Sainz and Ocon rounded out the top 10.

Read Also:

In Qualifying 2, Hamilton was quickest with a lap of 1m15.309s, 0.013s up on Bottas and 0.162s faster than Verstappen.

Knocked out at this point were Lando Norris (who was pushed out late on by his McLaren teammate Sainz by a tenth), Daniil Kvyat (who went off at Turn 7 in his AlphaTauri), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Romain Grosjean (Haas).

In Qualifying 1, Bottas topped the session with a lap of 1m15.749s, 0.029s ahead of Hamilton, with Verstappen half a second back.

Falling at the first hurdle were last weekend’s Monza hero Pierre Gasly, who missed Q2 by 0.053s in his AlphaTauri, Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), the Williamses of George Russell (who survived a huge moment at Turn 7) and Nicholas Latifi, and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'15.144   251.277
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'15.203 0.059 251.080
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'15.509 0.365 250.062
4 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 1'15.954 0.810 248.597
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'16.270 1.126 247.567
6 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 1'16.356 1.212 247.289
7 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 1'16.311 1.167 247.434
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 1'16.543 1.399 246.684
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 1'17.870 2.726 242.481
10 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault      
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1'16.640 1.496 246.372
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 1'16.854 1.710 245.686
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'16.854 1.710 245.686
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 1'16.858 1.714 245.673
15 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1'17.254 2.110 244.414
16 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1'17.125 1.981 244.823
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'17.220 2.076 244.522
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 1'17.232 2.088 244.484
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'17.320 2.176 244.205
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'17.348 2.204 244.117
View full results

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'15.144     251.277
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'15.203 0.059 0.059 251.080
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 6 1'15.509 0.365 0.306 250.062
4 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 5 1'15.954 0.810 0.445 248.597
5 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'16.270 1.126 0.316 247.567
6 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 3 1'16.311 1.167 0.041 247.434
7 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 5 1'16.356 1.212 0.045 247.289
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 5 1'16.543 1.399 0.187 246.684
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 5 1'17.870 2.726 1.327 242.481
10 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 2        
View full results

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 3 1'15.309     250.727
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 3 1'15.322 0.013 0.013 250.683
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 3 1'15.471 0.162 0.149 250.188
4 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 3 1'15.914 0.605 0.443 248.728
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 3 1'16.243 0.934 0.329 247.655
6 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'16.271 0.962 0.028 247.564
7 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 6 1'16.297 0.988 0.026 247.480
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'16.324 1.015 0.027 247.392
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'16.489 1.180 0.165 246.859
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 6 1'16.522 1.213 0.033 246.752
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 6 1'16.640 1.331 0.118 246.372
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 5 1'16.854 1.545 0.214 245.686
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'16.854 1.545 0.000 245.686
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'16.858 1.549 0.004 245.673
15 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 6 1'17.254 1.945 0.396 244.414
View full results

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 3 1'15.749     249.270
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'15.778 0.029 0.029 249.175
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 3 1'16.335 0.586 0.557 247.357
4 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 6 1'16.527 0.778 0.192 246.736
5 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 7 1'16.596 0.847 0.069 246.514
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'16.698 0.949 0.102 246.186
7 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 3 1'16.701 0.952 0.003 246.176
8 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 6 1'16.825 1.076 0.124 245.779
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 6 1'16.895 1.146 0.070 245.555
10 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'16.928 1.179 0.033 245.450
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 6 1'16.981 1.232 0.053 245.281
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 6 1'16.993 1.244 0.012 245.243
13 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'17.059 1.310 0.066 245.033
14 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 6 1'17.069 1.320 0.010 245.001
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'17.072 1.323 0.003 244.991
16 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'17.125 1.376 0.053 244.823
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'17.220 1.471 0.095 244.522
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 9 1'17.232 1.483 0.012 244.484
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 9 1'17.320 1.571 0.088 244.205
20 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 6 1'17.348 1.599 0.028 244.117
View full results

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

 
Tuscan GP qualifying as it happened

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

