In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the benchmark on his first run at 1m15.144s, 0.059s faster than Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton lapped 0.174s slower on his second run, while Bottas had to abort due to Esteban Ocon’s Renault causing a yellow flag with a big spin.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen qualified third, 0.365s off the pace, ahead of teammate Alex Albon. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) will start fifth, ahead of the Racing Points of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll – who will swap places due to the penalty Perez incurred in Friday practice. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), McLaren’s Carlos Sainz and Ocon rounded out the top 10.

In Qualifying 2, Hamilton was quickest with a lap of 1m15.309s, 0.013s up on Bottas and 0.162s faster than Verstappen.

Knocked out at this point were Lando Norris (who was pushed out late on by his McLaren teammate Sainz by a tenth), Daniil Kvyat (who went off at Turn 7 in his AlphaTauri), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo), Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Romain Grosjean (Haas).

In Qualifying 1, Bottas topped the session with a lap of 1m15.749s, 0.029s ahead of Hamilton, with Verstappen half a second back.

Falling at the first hurdle were last weekend’s Monza hero Pierre Gasly, who missed Q2 by 0.053s in his AlphaTauri, Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), the Williamses of George Russell (who survived a huge moment at Turn 7) and Nicholas Latifi, and Kevin Magnussen (Haas).

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying grid results

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

F1 Tuscan Grand Prix qualifying as it happened