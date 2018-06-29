Global
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis

Formula 1 Austrian GP Analysis

Toro Rosso reveals unique new front wing

By: Giorgio Piola, Technical Editor
Co-author: Matt Somerfield, Technical Writer
29/06/2018 09:50

Toro Rosso has revealed a unique front wing design as part of a new aerodynamic package that it hopes can inject some extra form into its campaign.

The new wing idea splits the footplate on the edges in to three distinct sections, which helps feed the vortex that is formed by the surface in question and therefore enhance its effect.

Just as with the oddly-shaped footplate preferred by its sister team Red Bull (below), it will also have an effect on the performance of the vortex as the wing pitches backwards and forwards on track, perhaps improving its consistency.

 

Red Bull RB13 endplate, captioned
Red Bull RB13 endplate, captioned

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso technical director James Key said that recent improvements by Honda have allowed it to start adopting a different approach to aero.

"What was very clear in Canada is the performance was there and with that extra performance – not just outright performance but energy management and other aspects that have improved – you can approach the weekend differently," he told Motorsport.com.

"You can make less compromise on your drag level, that was perhaps one of the mistakes made in Ricard. We didn't do that perhaps as much as we should, and so on."

Leading the charge

Toro Rosso is known for getting extremely good bang for its buck when it comes to novel solutions, as it often has to think a little more laterally than rivals with bigger budgets.

It's a trait that's earned it plenty of recognition in the past, as other teams up and down the grid keep an eye on its developments – and often copy some its approaches.

 

Toro Rosso STR10 rear suspension and Mercedes W06 front suspension comparison
Toro Rosso STR10 rear suspension and Mercedes W06 front suspension comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In recent history there are numerous examples of this, such as its conjoined rear wishbone (above), or its intersecting rear wing support pillar (below) - designed to not only reduce unnecessary complexity but also assist in directing the exhaust plume more efficiently.

 

Toro Rosso STR11 low downforce rear wing
Toro Rosso STR11 low downforce rear wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This new front wing development by Toro Rosso could therefore be another such instance where the low-budget team prevail initially.

It is also something that could have ramifications for the new-for-2019 regulations set to be introduced, which are looking to kerb outwash effects.

 

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front wing
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front wing

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Giorgio Piola

