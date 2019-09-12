Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Monza's Parabolica "a prime area" for timing loop - Masi

shares
comments
Monza's Parabolica "a prime area" for timing loop - Masi
By:
Sep 12, 2019, 12:57 PM

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi says a timing loop could be used to monitor track limits offences at Monza’s Parabolica next year.

A timing loop at Spa was used to monitor use of the run-off at Raidillon over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, and it proved successful in encouraging drivers to stay within track limits, with no transgressions recorded in any F1 session.

Following the first day’s running at Monza, Masi officially warned drivers that running wide and gaining an advantage at Parabolica would lead to laptimes being deleted.

Read Also:

However, on this occasion incidents were monitored via video, as it was too late to introduce a timing loop.

Several drivers subsequently lost times in practice, but Sebastian Vettel escaped sanction in qualifying after the stewards decreed that an overhead view indicated that his wheels were still just over the white line that marks the edge of the track, while acknowledging that side views showed that the contact patch of his right-side tyres was outside of the track.

Masi suggested that timing loops in the future could be used in order to have clear judgements on track limits offences at key corners like Parabolica, although he stressed that any examples would have to be planned well in advance as the necessary equipment has to be placed by the F1 organisation before the weekend.

“I think we will look at all of it, to be honest,” said the Australian. “It was one of those [cases] that, probably for next year, if there are changes made, we will look at it with our safety department and the circuit inspectors, do the various simulations and have a discussion with the circuit as well.

“But for me that is sort of a prime area where you possibly put timing loops similar to what we had at Spa.

“That way it is just automatic. But so far into a weekend, it is something that has to be planned weeks in advance to actually have those installed.

"So that is probably a solution there, but we will look at all other solutions for it as well, because anything that can be automated I can tell you makes all of our lives easier.”

Asked about extending gravel traps as a track limits measure in places like Parabolica, Masi said: “From what I understand, that is the way that it was many moons ago. So we’ve just got to look at it all.

“Is it bringing gravel back? Is it having a double kerb and gravel? Is it grass? All of the various solutions that we have got available, and it is having a look at all of it.

“Is the solution that we have got the best solution in the circumstances? And let’s put a few timing loops, and if someone exceeds it then bang, it just pops up on the screen and it is done?

“So, I wouldn’t discount anything, is probably the simple part. It is not as simple as just saying, ‘let’s fix it and do it,’ there’s a whole lot of various inputs and factors that need to to be looked at.”

Next article
Racing Point plans "big update" for Singapore to lead midfield

Previous article

Racing Point plans "big update" for Singapore to lead midfield

Next article

Sainz duo test Bathurst-winning Supercars Holden

Sainz duo test Bathurst-winning Supercars Holden
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Sub-event QU
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
01:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
05:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
03:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
06:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
05:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Video: First look at F1's 18-inch tyres in action

2
IndyCar

Johnson: Open-wheel in plans, but not done with NASCAR

3
Formula 1

Monza's Parabolica "a prime area" for timing loop - Masi

1h
4
Supercars

Sainz duo test Bathurst-winning Supercars Holden

57m
5
Super GT

Toyota takes covers off Super GT-spec Supra

Latest videos

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009 02:24
Formula 1
1h

Why Red Bull had a better F1 car than Brawn in 2009

Lewis Hamilton: Day off 02:53
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Day off

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure 03:59
Formula 1

Why F1’s original Haas team was such a failure

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think 04:00
Formula 1

Why Vettel is closer to a ban than you think

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1) 14:05
Formula 1

The most important motorsport company you've never heard of (part 1)

Latest news

Gallery: All of Jackie Stewart's F1 race wins
F1

Gallery: All of Jackie Stewart's F1 race wins

Sainz duo test Bathurst-winning Supercars Holden
VASC

Sainz duo test Bathurst-winning Supercars Holden

Monza's Parabolica "a prime area" for timing loop - Masi
F1

Monza's Parabolica "a prime area" for timing loop - Masi

Racing Point plans "big update" for Singapore to lead midfield
F1

Racing Point plans "big update" for Singapore to lead midfield

F1 standardisation risks F2 clutch-style issues - Binotto
F1

F1 standardisation risks F2 clutch-style issues - Binotto

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.