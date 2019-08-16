F1 needs teams to "collaborate on improving tracks" - Abiteboul

Abiteboul says his engineers have looked at how alternative layouts at Paul Ricard could have created a better race this year, following the criticism of the dull French GP.

The F1 organisation has already made efforts in-house to optimise circuit layouts, and its head of vehicle performance Craig Wilson, who previously worked at BAR, Honda, Brawn and Williams, has been closely involved in the Vietnam and Miami projects.

However, Abiteboul says that the teams can offers extra resources, and perhaps pinpoint potential changes to existing venues.

"One thing I think we need to do a bit more is engineer the tracks," he told Motorsport.com. "I would prefer a bit less over-engineering of the technical regulations, and a bit more engineering of the track layout, rather than investing into 20 cars that should be different every year.

"I would maybe change one or two corners, at each track. it would be much more cost efficient, and much better for the sport.

"I know that they have put a lot of engineering effort into Vietnam. But it's something where we could all collectively think what would be good for F1?"

Abiteboul says that Paul Ricard has provided an interesting case study at Enstone: "To give you an example, because it's a race that's obviously important to us, the French GP.

"There was some tough criticism after the race, because it turned into a procession. We tried to make it a bit interesting towards the end, and were penalised for that!

"So what we've done is some simulations of alternative configurations of how to make it more interesting. I would like to see more getting together from the teams in engineering some solutions and some improvements for the tracks.

"If 10 teams were to collaborate on improving tracks I'm sure we could come up with some fantastic results, and we don't need to wait for 2021 for that. That would be next year already."