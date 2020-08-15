Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Race in
22 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Qualifying report

Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s

shares
comments
Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 2:04 PM

Lewis Hamilton beat Valtteri Bottas to pole position for Formula 1's 2020 Spanish Grand Prix at Barcelona, with Max Verstappen edging the Racing Point cars to take third.

All the drivers in the top 10 made it through to Q3 on the soft tyres, so there will be no contra-strategy attempts at the start of Sunday's race.

Hamilton led the way after the first runs in Q3 with a 1m15.584s, which put him 0.059-seconds clear of his teammate, despite only setting the fastest time in the third sector.

Bottas ran ahead on the final runs and although he did manage to edge Hamilton in the first sector and establish a new best second sector, he faded in the final part of the lap and could not improve.

Hamilton also did not go faster on his final run, but his pole was already secure.

Verstappen edged Sergio Perez for third, as he too failed to improve on his final run, with Perez setting a personal best but still being unable to get ahead of the Red Bull.

Lance Stroll was sixth ahead of Alex Albon in the other Red Bull, with Carlos Sainz Jr leading Lando Norris who only made into Q3 by 0.002s, in seventh and eighth for McLaren.

Charles Leclerc was the lead Ferrari but ended up down in ninth, with Pierre Gasly making into in Q3 for the fourth time this season and then rounding out the top 10 on the grid.

Gasly's late improvement at the very end of Q2 knocked out Sebastian Vettel, and he will start 11th for the second race in a row – the third time this season he has not made it into the final part of qualifying.

Daniil Kvyat, who will face a post-qualifying investigation for an incident with Kevin Magnussen at the second corner in Q1, took 12th ahead of Daniel Ricciardo.

Kimi Raikkonen scored his best qualifying result so far in 2020 with 14th, as Esteban Ocon finished as the slowest driver in Q2.

Ocon improved with his final run – all drivers that went for a second effort (which did not include the Mercedes pair and Verstappen) set personal bests apart from Sainz and Leclerc – but it was not enough.

In Q1, Raikkonen made it out of the first part of qualifying for the first time this season as the two Haas cars could not improve enough to stop the Alfa Romeo's progress, despite him setting his final flying lap early in the pack of cars attempting a last blast in the first segment.

Kevin Magnussen managed to outqualify Romain Grosjean despite being behind in all three practice sessions – with Grosjean sixth and fifth in FP1 and FP2 respectively – but his final lap improvement left him 16th and out.

George Russell did not make it into Q2 for the first time since the season opener, but he maintained his 100% qualifying record over Nicholas Latifi and Williams.

Antonio Giovinazzi finished last in Q1, almost a second slower than his teammate with his best time, after earlier running heavily over the kerb at the exit of the final corner on his penultimate flying effort.

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'15.584  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'15.643 0.059
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'16.292 0.708
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 1'16.482 0.898
5 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 1'16.589 1.005
6 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 1'17.029 1.445
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 1'17.044 1.460
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'17.084 1.500
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'17.087 1.503
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'17.136 1.552
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1'17.168 1.584
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 1'17.192 1.608
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 1'17.198 1.614
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'17.386 1.802
15 France Esteban Ocon Renault 1'17.567 1.983
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'17.908 2.324
17 France Romain Grosjean Haas 1'18.089 2.505
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 1'18.099 2.515
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'18.532 2.948
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'18.697 3.113
View full results
Turkey, Jerez in contention for 2020 calendar slots

Previous article

Turkey, Jerez in contention for 2020 calendar slots

Next article

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event QU
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
16m

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Turkey, Jerez in contention for 2020 calendar slots
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Turkey, Jerez in contention for 2020 calendar slots

Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report
27m

Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
3h

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996
IndyCar IndyCar / Practice report

Indy 500 Practice: Andretti turns fastest IMS lap since 1996

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report
1h

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Vinales beats Miller to pole

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Engine mode ban "healthy" for F1

Latest news

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results
16m

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Qualifying report
27m

Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s

Turkey, Jerez in contention for 2020 calendar slots
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Turkey, Jerez in contention for 2020 calendar slots

Spanish GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
1h

Spanish GP qualifying as it happened

Trending

1
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

16m
2
Formula 1

Turkey, Jerez in contention for 2020 calendar slots

1h
3
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s

27m
4
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton quickest in FP3, Ocon crashes

3h
5
MotoGP

Dovizioso will not stay at Ducati in 2021

Latest videos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Latest news

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton beats Bottas to pole by 0.059s

Turkey, Jerez in contention for 2020 calendar slots
Formula 1

Turkey, Jerez in contention for 2020 calendar slots

Spanish GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1

Spanish GP qualifying as it happened

No further action in bizarre Ocon/Magnussen incident
Formula 1

No further action in bizarre Ocon/Magnussen incident

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.