Formula 1 / Sakhir GP / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results

2020 F1 Sakhir GP Friday practice results
By:

George Russell set the fastest time on the opening day of Sakhir Grand Prix practice at Bahrain International Circuit on Friday for Mercedes, on his race weekend debut with the team.

In the first-ever F1 practice session on the short, 2.2-mile ‘outer loop’ layout of the Sakhir track, Russell took centre stage as he replaced seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who is absent while recovering from COVID-19 symptoms.

Read Also:

Russell worked down to a laptime of 54.546s in FP1, 0.176s faster than Verstappen with the second Red Bull of Alex Albon third quickest.

Bottas could only manage the fourth-fastest time, three tenths off his new teammate, but team chief Toto Wolff confirmed after the session that he’d suffered car damage early in the session on the bumpy track surface.

The AlphaTauris were best of the rest, with Daniil Kvyat leading Pierre Gasly, ahead of Renault’s Esteban Ocon and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel.

Read Also:

In FP2, Russell topped the timesheets again, 0.128s quicker than Verstappen this time. Sergio Perez jumped up to third for Racing Point, with Ocon fourth, ahead of Albon. Continuing his scruffy day, Bottas was only 11th, but had times deleted for exceeding track limits and aborted another run. His fastest time was set on the hard tyre.

Read Also:

Of the rookies, Pietro Fittipaldi (Haas) and Jack Aitken (Williams) ended the day at the bottom of the times. Fittipaldi was 0.3s off teammate Kevin Magnussen, with Aitken 0.5s away from Nicholas Latifi.

It was a bad day for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was 10th in FP1 and then missed almost all of FP2 with a transmission problem that the team described as a driveshaft issue.

F1 Sakhir Grand Prix Free Practice 1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 49 54.546     233.835
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 29 54.722 0.176 0.176 233.083
3 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 18 54.811 0.265 0.089 232.705
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 44 54.868 0.322 0.057 232.463
5 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 40 55.011 0.465 0.143 231.859
6 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 37 55.166 0.620 0.155 231.207
7 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 49 55.273 0.727 0.107 230.760
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 40 55.281 0.735 0.008 230.726
9 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 39 55.379 0.833 0.098 230.318
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 35 55.449 0.903 0.070 230.027
11 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 41 55.558 1.012 0.109 229.576
12 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 33 55.716 1.170 0.158 228.925
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 41 55.757 1.211 0.041 228.756
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 32 55.783 1.237 0.026 228.650
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 35 55.858 1.312 0.075 228.343
16 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 47 56.078 1.532 0.220 227.447
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 37 56.130 1.584 0.052 227.236
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 48 56.764 2.218 0.634 224.698
19 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Haas Ferrari 24 57.077 2.531 0.313 223.466
20 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Williams Mercedes 33 57.187 2.641 0.110 223.036
F1 Sakhir Grand Prix Free Practice 2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 48 54.713     233.121
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 43 54.841 0.128 0.128 232.577
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 52 54.866 0.153 0.025 232.471
4 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 50 54.940 0.227 0.074 232.158
5 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 42 55.036 0.323 0.096 231.753
6 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 58 55.068 0.355 0.032 231.619
7 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 44 55.104 0.391 0.036 231.467
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 47 55.124 0.411 0.020 231.383
9 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 48 55.133 0.420 0.009 231.346
10 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 39 55.258 0.545 0.125 230.822
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 52 55.321 0.608 0.063 230.559
12 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 54 55.484 0.771 0.163 229.882
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 57 55.533 0.820 0.049 229.679
14 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 49 55.738 1.025 0.205 228.834
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 52 55.784 1.071 0.046 228.646
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 43 55.830 1.117 0.046 228.457
17 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 14 56.031 1.318 0.201 227.638
18 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Haas Ferrari 56 56.110 1.397 0.079 227.317
19 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Williams Mercedes 58 56.260 1.547 0.150 226.711
20 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 2        
F1 Sakhir Grand Prix Free Practice as it happened

Series Formula 1
Event Sakhir GP
Sub-event FP2
Author Charles Bradley

