Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
60 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
74 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
109 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
137 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
144 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
165 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
220 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
242 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival

By:
Co-author:
Erwin Jaeggi

George Russell says his Williams F1 team can finally focus on finding performance instead of keeping the team alive thanks to an investment boost from its new owners and the appointment of a technical director.

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival

After a turbulent few seasons, the Williams family sold the team last year to American investment firm Dorilton Capital.

With fresh investment in place, Williams' new owners promoted Simon Roberts to the role of team principal, with former Volkswagen Motorsport chief Jost Capito coming in as CEO.

Capito brought in Francois-Xavier Demaison, whom he worked with at Volkswagen on the brand's successful WRC and Pikes Peak programmes, to fill the role of technical director that has been left vacant since Paddy Lowe's exit during a disastrous 2019 season.

According to Russell, the arrival of Capito and Demaison is a key moment in Williams' reversal of fortunes, with the team now being able to focus on performance rather than just surviving.

"I think it’s incredibly positive news for Williams in the years to come with the arrival of [Jost] and I really believe we’ve got a firm boss at the helm who will be able to structure a proper technical team around us to help improve ultimately the performance of the car," Russell said.

"Obviously, we’ve not had a technical director in my whole reign at Williams, which is crazy if you think about it.

"The priority I guess in my whole time at Williams until Dorilton took over was keeping the team afloat, keeping people’s jobs alive, keeping the team alive, as opposed to trying to make the car go as fast as possible.

"The focus was just keeping the team in Formula 1, which was obviously actually a great thing to do, but we can now get back to fully focusing on the performance. It's really exciting for everyone at Williams with Jost at the helm."

Read Also:

Russell admits his tricky Williams stint has been made even more "difficult" without a clear technical director at the helm.

But the Briton, who advanced to Q2 and finished 14th in the Bahrain Grand Prix, is confident Demaison will "bring everything together" in preparation of F1's radical 2022 overhaul, which is Williams' biggest opportunity to finally move up the grid.

"I think it’s incredibly important to have a technical director in place," Russell explained.

"Formula 1 is one massive jigsaw puzzle. You’ve got to put those pieces together, of which a technical director is the one orchestrating that.

"It’s been very difficult, and a lot of people had to do jobs that they probably weren’t necessarily signed up for, because there wasn’t anybody necessarily leading them.

"Now we’ve got a CEO, now we’ve got a technical director. These guys can now get back to focusing on their main objective, whether it’s aerodynamics, whether it’s mechanical, whether it’s electronics, whatever it maybe, with our new technical director orchestrating them and bringing everything together."

shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development

Previous article

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Williams
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce

19h
2
Formula 1

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival

25min
3
Supercars

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams

1d
4
Formula 1

F1's technical director James to leave role next month

15h
5
Formula 1

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders

16h
Latest news
Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival
Formula 1

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival

25m
Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development
Formula 1

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development

12h
Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car
Formula 1

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car

13h
Top 10: The closest finishes in Formula 1 history
Formula 1

Top 10: The closest finishes in Formula 1 history

14h
F1's technical director James to leave role next month
Formula 1

F1's technical director James to leave role next month

15h
Latest videos
How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

More from
Filip Cleeren
Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Mercedes and Red Bull

Gasly: AlphaTauri can fight McLaren, Ferrari on all tracks
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly: AlphaTauri can fight McLaren, Ferrari on all tracks

McLaren: Two quick drivers ‘key’ to F1 resurgence
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Two quick drivers ‘key’ to F1 resurgence

More from
George Russell
Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "potentially" has wind sensitivity issues like Williams

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren F1 boss predicts Verstappen-Russell at Mercedes in 2022

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

More from
Williams
The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race
Formula 1 / Nostalgia

The beer and curry secret of F1's last non-points race

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Capito: Williams won't sacrifice 2022 car to make gains in 2021

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime
Formula 1 / Special feature

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
17h
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021

Trending Today

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams

F1's technical director James to leave role next month
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1's technical director James to leave role next month

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff doubts Bottas came close to retirement after team orders

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development

Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022

Top 10: The closest finishes in Formula 1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Top 10: The closest finishes in Formula 1 history

Latest news

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: Williams can focus on performance instead of survival

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Tsunoda already contributing to AlphaTauri development

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car

Top 10: The closest finishes in Formula 1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Top 10: The closest finishes in Formula 1 history

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.